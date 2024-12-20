Taking Commercial Restrooms To The Next Level

Compiled by Facility Executive Staff

From the December 2024 Issue

F rom bath tissue to shower heads, these five innovations can help facility managers elevate their commercial restrooms and improve the experience for staff and visitors.

ARIA Bath Tissue By Georgia-Pacific

Georgia-Pacific has launched a new version of its ARIA bath tissue, available as a three-ply premium product made from 100% recycled fiber and wrapped in recyclable paper packaging.

While the initial launch of ARIA bath tissue included virgin fiber and plastic packaging, this new iteration combines the premium softness of a three-ply design with the eco-conscious benefits of recycled fiber and recyclable paper packaging, separating it from other eco-positioned options. The recycled fiber is made primarily from high-grade Sorted Office Paper that is recovered from offices and schools and would otherwise have gone to landfill.

The product is septic-safe and flushable for standard sewer and septic systems. The paper packaging can be recycled through the standard curbside paper recycling process and is just one of the features of the new ARIA bath tissue.

The relaunch of the ARIA brand also includes a Georgia-Pacific partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant native trees in forest ecosystems in great need across the U.S., with a focus on restoring habitats impacted by wildfires.

EQ Arc By Chicago Faucets

The EQ Arc by Chicago Faucets is a sustainable, touchless faucet designed for high-traffic commercial restrooms. Standing at just 4.5” tall, its compact design features a 0.50 GPM low flow outlet, meeting CalGreen and LEED standards for water conservation. Multiple power options include a water turbine (self-generating with minimal use), a 10+ year maintenance-free battery, and AC/DC options, reducing utility costs and maintenance efforts.

Constructed from durable, solid brass with an extended spout for improved handwashing clearance, the EQ Arc ensures longevity and functionality. Its modern, minimalist design appeals to architects and designers, while the compact control box and pre-assembled components simplify installation for contractors and facility managers.

An integrated ASSE 1070 thermostatic valve eliminates potential leak points, while on-demand IR detection and a 10-second run time optimize water savings. With proven technology and sustainable features, the EQ Arc is ideal for offices, gyms, hospitality, retail, and other high-traffic spaces.

Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes By Clorox

Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes are Design for the Environment (DfE)-certified and made with a 100% plant-based substrate and naturally derived citric acid active ingredient that kills 99.9% of germs without bleach, ammonia, or alcohol.

Designed with people and the planet in mind, Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes clean and disinfect with 38% less plastic. They are ideal for use in shared spaces like restrooms because they are gentle on surfaces—such as doorknobs, countertops, tables, desks, and more—but tough on grease, grime and germs, including cold and flu viruses, norovirus, and COVID-19.

Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes are the newest addition to the Clorox EcoClean product line.

The Nebia Yuba Showerhead Collection By Brondell

The Nebia Yuba Showerhead collection from Brondell provides up to 40% more water savings than standard 2.5 gpm showerheads, and up to 75% more force when measured against EPA WaterSense performance specifications.

Yuba’s Nebia spray technology atomizes water into millions of droplets for optimal warmth, pressure, and rinsing. Available as a standard showerhead, handshower, and a premium double-docking version with adjustable height, Yuba delivers a 1.5 gpm flow rate with 75% more force when measured against EPA WaterSense performance specifications.

The Yuba Handshower features a HaloNetic Double Docking System that offers two mounting options for hands-free convenience and easy height adjustment. A secure, magnetic dock, 60” hose, and integrated Pause button ensure usability in hospitality environments, gyms, and more.

Available in Chrome, Brushed Nickel, Matte Black, and an additional Matte Gold finish option, along with five unique settings with the rotating face dial, water savings are available in any environment at an affordable price point.

Toilet Bowl Cleaner Sheets By Clean Cult

Housed in a 100% recyclable and resealable plastic-free drawer box, Cleancult’s foaming toilet bowl cleaner sheets are designed to eliminate plastic waste while delivering a thorough clean.

The sheets dissolve effortlessly in water, ensuring a simple and eco-friendly cleaning routine: drop, brush, and flush. Formulated to tackle tough stains, mineral deposits, and rings without harsh chemicals like chlorine bleach, mineral acids, or phosphates, these biodegradable and septic-safe toilet cleaner sheets provide an easy cleaning solution.

Available in Sea Spray and Fresh Lemon, simply drop a sheet into the bowl, let it dissolve, brush away stains, and flush.