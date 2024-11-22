Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Building Design & Construction

Tanger Addresses Climate Change, Well-Being Across Portfolio

In Nashville, Tanger has achieved its 20th LEED-certified shopping center, and its centers across the U.S. are recognized as StormReady® and WELL Health-Safety rated.

In acknowledgment of its efforts to address climate change and enhance well-being at its retail centers, Tanger has earned additional recognition from several national building certification programs. The owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations now has achieved U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) LEED certification for 20 centers, or 58% of its owned and managed portfolio by gross leasable area. Additionally, Tanger has expanded recognition of its centers as StormReady® and WELL Health-Safety rated.

“As a key part of Tanger’s mission, we strive to deliver the best experience for all who shop, dine, and work in and around our shopping destinations. Providing for the well-being of our communities through sustainable, healthy operations is a vital part of that commitment,” said Jessica Norman, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Tanger, who oversees the company’s environmental, social, and governance program and disclosures. “These recognitions from respected benchmark programs verify the steps we’ve taken to prepare our centers for the impacts of a changing climate and have positioned us to better serve the needs of our communities, in keeping with our core value to consider our communities first.”

Tanger
Tanger Outlets Nashville is the 20th Tanger shopping center to achieve LEED certification. The open-air outlet center, which opened last year, was designed with extensive features – like on-site solar energy infrastructure – that help to address the impacts of climate change and enhance community well-being. (Photo: Tanger)

LEED Certification

In Tennessee, Tanger Outlets Nashville has achieved LEED Silver® certification for Building Design and Construction (BD+C): Core and Shell Development from the USGBC. LEED® is the world’s most widely used green building rating system, recognizing best-in-class building strategies and practices. With this certification, Tanger Nashville becomes the 20th shopping center in Tanger’s portfolio to be certified in the LEED program and Tanger’s third retail development to achieve BD+C certification for addressing carbon impacts in the design and construction process.

Tanger Nashville’s transformational design supports sustainability through on-site solar energy production, water use reduction systems, low-emitting materials, lighting controls, electric vehicle charging, and more. The center fosters engagement and well-being through ease of access, walkability, green and gathering spaces, an extensive mural arts program, and restaurants, retail brands, and experiences that celebrate the local culture and community.

“As a key part of Tanger’s mission, we strive to deliver the best experience for all who shop, dine and work in and around our shopping destinations. Providing for the well-being of our communities through sustainable, healthy operations is a vital part of that commitment”

— Jessica Norman, Executive VP/General Counsel/Secretary, Tanger

Opened in October 2023, the development has also helped to revitalize the Southeast Nashville community that surrounds it, fueling job creation, economic health, and business growth in the area. Earlier this year, the Nashville chapter of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) recognized Tanger Nashville with a 2024 Excellence in Development Award for being one of the best and most innovative projects in the region and for its positive impacts on the community.

Tanger Nashville will next pursue LEED Gold® for Operations and Maintenance (O+M) certification, as will Bridge Street Town Centre, Tanger’s open-air lifestyle shopping destination in Huntsville, Alabama. Tanger has 18 other shopping centers that have achieved LEED Gold O+M certification (one of which also achieved BD+C certification), reflecting its commitment to best-in-class, sustainable operations across its portfolio.

Tanger
EV charging, on-site solar energy infrastructure, water use reduction systems, low-emitting materials, and lighting controls are among the many steps Tanger has taken at Tanger Outlets Nashville to address the impacts of climate change, which helped the center achieve LEED Silver® certification for Building Design and Construction (BD+C): Core and Shell Development from the USGBC. (Photo: Tanger)

StormReady

Tanger has also taken steps to mitigate the potential impacts of severe weather on its operations, for the benefit of all who work and shop at its centers. Tanger partners with the U.S. Department of Commerce and National Weather Service to ensure its shopping centers are “StormReady” and has been recognized as a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA). These programs help communities strengthen local safety programs and preparation skills needed to protect lives and property in extreme weather and water events.

The scenario-specific Weather-Ready plans Tanger maintains at its centers have helped its local team members remain safe and mitigate property damage during events like this year’s devastating hurricanes. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Tanger’s center in Asheville, North Carolina, was well prepared to support the community, hosting emergency responders on-site and quickly restoring business operations to serve residents and business partners.

WELL Health and Safety

As part of its commitment to the well-being of people who work and shop at its centers, Tanger achieved and has maintained the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management for all the shopping centers it owned and managed in the U.S. in 2022. This year, Tanger Outlets Nashville also achieved this rating, and the two newest additions to Tanger’s portfolio, in Huntsville, AL, and Asheville, NC, are expected to achieve it in 2025.

A component of the International WELL Building Institute’s WELL Building Standard, the WELL Health-Safety Rating recognizes owners and operators like Tanger that prioritize the health and safety of their team members, visitors, and stakeholders. Tanger also participates in the WELL at Scale program to maintain its WELL Ratings more efficiently and benchmark its health and well-being efforts across the portfolio.

Read more facility management news about building design and construction on Facility Executive.

Building Design & Construction, Energy & Sustainability, Energy Management & Lighting, Environment, Facilities Management, FacilityBlog, Featured, Workplace & Interiors, Workplace Culture

Climate Change, Commercial Real Estate, Construction, Energy Efficiency, LEED, Nashville, Real Estate Portfolios, Retail Facilities, StormReady, Sustainability, Tanger, Tennessee, USGBC, Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, WELL Building Certification

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

2024 Is Almost Over: Use Those Vacation Days!

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon