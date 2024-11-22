Tanger Addresses Climate Change, Well-Being Across Portfolio

I n acknowledgment of its efforts to address climate change and enhance well-being at its retail centers, Tanger has earned additional recognition from several national building certification programs. The owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations now has achieved U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) LEED certification for 20 centers, or 58% of its owned and managed portfolio by gross leasable area. Additionally, Tanger has expanded recognition of its centers as StormReady® and WELL Health-Safety rated.

“As a key part of Tanger’s mission, we strive to deliver the best experience for all who shop, dine, and work in and around our shopping destinations. Providing for the well-being of our communities through sustainable, healthy operations is a vital part of that commitment,” said Jessica Norman, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Tanger, who oversees the company’s environmental, social, and governance program and disclosures. “These recognitions from respected benchmark programs verify the steps we’ve taken to prepare our centers for the impacts of a changing climate and have positioned us to better serve the needs of our communities, in keeping with our core value to consider our communities first.”

Tanger Outlets Nashville is the 20th Tanger shopping center to achieve LEED certification. The open-air outlet center, which opened last year, was designed with extensive features – like on-site solar energy infrastructure – that help to address the impacts of climate change and enhance community well-being. (Photo: Tanger)

LEED Certification

In Tennessee, Tanger Outlets Nashville has achieved LEED Silver® certification for Building Design and Construction (BD+C): Core and Shell Development from the USGBC. LEED® is the world’s most widely used green building rating system, recognizing best-in-class building strategies and practices. With this certification, Tanger Nashville becomes the 20th shopping center in Tanger’s portfolio to be certified in the LEED program and Tanger’s third retail development to achieve BD+C certification for addressing carbon impacts in the design and construction process.

Tanger Nashville's transformational design supports sustainability through on-site solar energy production, water use reduction systems, low-emitting materials, lighting controls, electric vehicle charging, and more. The center fosters engagement and well-being through ease of access, walkability, green and gathering spaces, an extensive mural arts program, and restaurants, retail brands, and experiences that celebrate the local culture and community.

Opened in October 2023, the development has also helped to revitalize the Southeast Nashville community that surrounds it, fueling job creation, economic health, and business growth in the area. Earlier this year, the Nashville chapter of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) recognized Tanger Nashville with a 2024 Excellence in Development Award for being one of the best and most innovative projects in the region and for its positive impacts on the community.

Tanger Nashville will next pursue LEED Gold® for Operations and Maintenance (O+M) certification, as will Bridge Street Town Centre, Tanger’s open-air lifestyle shopping destination in Huntsville, Alabama. Tanger has 18 other shopping centers that have achieved LEED Gold O+M certification (one of which also achieved BD+C certification), reflecting its commitment to best-in-class, sustainable operations across its portfolio.

EV charging, on-site solar energy infrastructure, water use reduction systems, low-emitting materials, and lighting controls are among the many steps Tanger has taken at Tanger Outlets Nashville to address the impacts of climate change, which helped the center achieve LEED Silver® certification for Building Design and Construction (BD+C): Core and Shell Development from the USGBC. (Photo: Tanger)

StormReady

Tanger has also taken steps to mitigate the potential impacts of severe weather on its operations, for the benefit of all who work and shop at its centers. Tanger partners with the U.S. Department of Commerce and National Weather Service to ensure its shopping centers are “StormReady” and has been recognized as a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA). These programs help communities strengthen local safety programs and preparation skills needed to protect lives and property in extreme weather and water events.

The scenario-specific Weather-Ready plans Tanger maintains at its centers have helped its local team members remain safe and mitigate property damage during events like this year’s devastating hurricanes. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Tanger’s center in Asheville, North Carolina, was well prepared to support the community, hosting emergency responders on-site and quickly restoring business operations to serve residents and business partners.

WELL Health and Safety

As part of its commitment to the well-being of people who work and shop at its centers, Tanger achieved and has maintained the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management for all the shopping centers it owned and managed in the U.S. in 2022. This year, Tanger Outlets Nashville also achieved this rating, and the two newest additions to Tanger’s portfolio, in Huntsville, AL, and Asheville, NC, are expected to achieve it in 2025.

A component of the International WELL Building Institute’s WELL Building Standard, the WELL Health-Safety Rating recognizes owners and operators like Tanger that prioritize the health and safety of their team members, visitors, and stakeholders. Tanger also participates in the WELL at Scale program to maintain its WELL Ratings more efficiently and benchmark its health and well-being efforts across the portfolio.