TASKI Deploys Autonomous, Floor-Cleaning Ecobots

TASKI has introduced Ecobots, automated floor-cleaning robots powered by artificial intelligence. Ecobots improve cleaning efficiency and allow businesses to redeploy cleaning teams to higher-priority tasks.

Currently available in two models—Ecobot 50 Pro and Ecobot 40—these robots are equipped with sensor technology, enabling autonomous navigation and obstacle avoidance, even in complex environments. A TASKI expert will collaborate with you onsite to develop a custom cleaning path for the Ecobot to follow. With the Ecobot’s easy-to-use touchscreen, you can quickly adjust the cleaning map at any time. Ecobots can also adapt autonomously, using a floor obstacle detection camera to identify and bypass unexpected obstacles, maintaining their planned cleaning path. Each Ecobot is equipped with an advanced lithium battery that fully recharges within 90 minutes, allowing for multiple shifts on a single charge.

The Ecobot 50 Pro is a hard floor scrubber drier with a four-stage water recycling system, reducing environmental impact and extending run times without tank refills. Customers can further extend the autonomy of the Ecobot 50 Pro by implementing the advanced workstation which empties, recharges, refills, and redeploys the robot to its cleaning path automatically.

The Ecobot 40 integrates vacuuming, sweeping, and dust-mopping in one unit for comprehensive autonomous cleaning. Its impressive performance and powerful suction make it ideal for larger carpeted areas or a combination of soft and hard floors. The Ecobot 40 also automatically returns to its charging dock to recharge and then resume its tasks seamlessly.