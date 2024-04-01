TEC Introduces Flexera 2K PSA Hybrid Adhesive

TEC unveiled its resilient flooring adhesive, Flexera 2K PSA Hybrid Adhesive. It is the first solution to combine the ease of a fast-track PSA installation method with the proven durability and robust adhesion of epoxy adhesives.

Flexera 2K PSA Hybrid Adhesive is an ultra-high performance, two-part, water-based, and epoxy adhesive developed for high-traffic interior environments. The adhesive is functional for commercial and institutional flooring applications, including the installation of homogeneous and heterogeneous sheet flooring, sports flooring, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), rubber, and linoleum. The product is also functional for flooring applications that will endure heavy rolling loads, such as in healthcare or manufacturing facilities. Keeping the installer in mind, the adhesive has a pot life of 10+ hours, open time of up to four hours, requires 75 percent less mixing time, and has an aggressive initial tack to hold down seams, removing the need for seam weighting.

Additional product benefits include low odor and low volatile organic content, which makes it suitable for use in occupied healthcare, educational, retail, and other commercial environments. Flexera 2K PSA is also Green Label Plus Certified, non-corrosive, and can be used for flash coving. The Flexera 2K PSA Hybrid Adhesive is available through select TEC distributors.