Teknion, in collaboration with Pearson Lloyd, introduces Aarea—a conference chair offering high ergonomic performance and sustainable properties through its minimalistic and repairability components.

The first introduction is a conference chair composed of five parts, including a tubular steel frame, a 3D textile knit, an upholstered seat cushion, recycled plastic arm pads, and a recycled aluminum star base. Aarea’s mélange mesh back uses retrieved marine plastic to minimize virgin materials and waste.

Developed over the course of two years, the flexible 3D knit weaves in elastomeric textiles to give it longevity and ensure it doesn’t lose its shape or support. Several adjustments were made to the knit and the frame in this time to reach the correct amount of support and comfort for each user. This fine-tuning resulted in a chair back that conforms to the shape of every body, creating seamless support through the inherent tensions in the knit.

The chair designed and engineered as separate parts that come together to form a single unit. Aarea breaks down into individual components, allowing the chair to be serviced when needed. At the end of its lifecycle, all of the components can be recycled, effectively reducing the product’s carbon output.