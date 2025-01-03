TerraMaster recently launched a new TNAS Mobile 3 application compatible with the latest TOS 6. This application introduces a host of new features and optimizations, such as updated UI, TNAS Online, photo backup, and one-touch initialization. With these improvements, the latest version of TNAS Mobile 3 ensures users enjoy a more convenient, efficient, and powerful NAS management experience, all from the palm of their hands.

TNAS Mobile 3 new features include: