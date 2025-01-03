Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Uncategorized

TerraMaster Launches The New TNAS Mobile 3 For Efficient NAS Management

TNAS Mobile 3 introduces a host of new features, such as updated UI, TNAS Online, photo backup, and one-touch initialization.

TNAS Mobile 3 for TNAS Management

TerraMaster recently launched a new TNAS Mobile 3 application compatible with the latest TOS 6. This application introduces a host of new features and optimizations, such as updated UI, TNAS Online, photo backup, and one-touch initialization. With these improvements, the latest version of TNAS Mobile 3 ensures users enjoy a more convenient, efficient, and powerful NAS management experience, all from the palm of their hands.

TNAS Mobile 3 new features include:

  • Upgraded online management: Upgraded to TNAS Online 2, with a 500% speed improvement, providing smoother and more stable mobile access, ensuring seamless operation from anywhere.
  • One-touch NAS initialization: Users can now easily initialize the TNAS directly from mobile device. Simplified operation process for quick deployment and initialization of the TOS system.
  • Compatible with TOS 6: Seamlessly integrates with the latest TOS 6 operating system, users can explore all features of TOS 6 on the mobile phone.
  • Optimized overall UI and photo backup: The TNAS Mobile 3 app now boasts a cleaner, more intuitive interface for a smoother user experience. And the photo backup transfer process has been improved to increase efficiency and stability.
  • Media index management: The app also introduces a new media index management feature. Smart indexing for quick retrieval of media files on TNAS, offering the convenience of one-click activation across platforms.
  • User management: A new user management feature has been added, allowing administrators to centralized manage and control user access more efficiently. Enable flexible allocation and control of permissions.
  • Shared folder management: The app now includes enhanced shared folder management. Users can easily create and edit shared folders with detailed control over access permissions.
Click here for more product news.

Communications Equipment, Facility Supplies, Product News, Products & Services, Uncategorized

NAS initialization, NAS Management, One-touch initialization, Online management, Photo backup, TerraMaster, TNAS Mobile 3, TNAS Online, TOS 6, UI

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

Facility Safety: The Benefits Of Portable Digital X-Rays

Next

GSA Makes Historic Clean Nuclear Energy Purchase

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon