TerraMaster recently launched a new TNAS Mobile 3 application compatible with the latest TOS 6. This application introduces a host of new features and optimizations, such as updated UI, TNAS Online, photo backup, and one-touch initialization. With these improvements, the latest version of TNAS Mobile 3 ensures users enjoy a more convenient, efficient, and powerful NAS management experience, all from the palm of their hands.
TNAS Mobile 3 new features include:
- Upgraded online management: Upgraded to TNAS Online 2, with a 500% speed improvement, providing smoother and more stable mobile access, ensuring seamless operation from anywhere.
- One-touch NAS initialization: Users can now easily initialize the TNAS directly from mobile device. Simplified operation process for quick deployment and initialization of the TOS system.
- Compatible with TOS 6: Seamlessly integrates with the latest TOS 6 operating system, users can explore all features of TOS 6 on the mobile phone.
- Optimized overall UI and photo backup: The TNAS Mobile 3 app now boasts a cleaner, more intuitive interface for a smoother user experience. And the photo backup transfer process has been improved to increase efficiency and stability.
- Media index management: The app also introduces a new media index management feature. Smart indexing for quick retrieval of media files on TNAS, offering the convenience of one-click activation across platforms.
- User management: A new user management feature has been added, allowing administrators to centralized manage and control user access more efficiently. Enable flexible allocation and control of permissions.
- Shared folder management: The app now includes enhanced shared folder management. Users can easily create and edit shared folders with detailed control over access permissions.