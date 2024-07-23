By Kurt Kumpel

Maintaining a clean and sanitary workplace is more critical than ever in today’s fast-paced business environment. More than half (64%) of consumers say they have left a facility due to its poor physical appearance and disorganization.

Now, commercial cleaning contractors are professionals trained to ensure that facilities meet hygiene standards and are consistently clean. The advantages of hiring a professional commercial cleaning contractor are numerous, from ensuring employees’ health and safety to enhancing the workspace’s overall aesthetics.

1. Health And Safety Compliance

Working with a commercial cleaning contractor can help ensure that facilities properly adhere to health and safety standards. Professional cleaning companies are well-versed in the latest regulations and guidelines, such as those outlined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). They use industry-approved cleaning agents and techniques to eliminate harmful germs and pathogens, thereby reducing the risk of illness in the facility. Commercial cleaning contractors can go beyond surface-level cleaning, targeting areas where bacteria thrive, keeping workspaces healthy and hygenic.

2. Enhanced Employee Productivity

Attempting to handle all the necessary cleaning tasks in-house can bring additional stress to a facility’s current cleaning team, stretching workers thin or disrupting the in-person workflow. Commercial cleaning contractors understand the importance of efficiency can work with your facilities’ schedules, allowing for minimal disruptions to daily operations. With an expert, dedicated team, they can complete larger cleaning projects in a fraction of the time it would take a potentially untrained staff member, allowing the in-house cleaning team to focus on their more pressing tasks. With this collaboration, a higher standard of cleanliness could be maintained throughout the workplace.

A clean work environment also directly correlates with increased productivity. Cluttered and dirty spaces can be distracting and demoralizing for employees, while a well-maintained office fosters a sense of order and well-being, boosting employee morale and efficiency.

3. Professional Expertise And Equipment

Commercial cleaning contractors bring expertise and access to advanced cleaning equipment that in-house staff often lacks. These professionals undergo rigorous training to handle various cleaning challenges and are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery to deliver impeccable results. For example, vacuum cleaners use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to capture fine dust and allergens, ensuring a cleaner and healthier indoor environment. With advanced equipment, facilities can ensure a high level of cleanliness for all workers.

4. Cost-Effective Solution

While it may seem like an added expense, hiring a commercial cleaning contractor can be cost-effective in the long run. Outsourcing cleaning services eliminates the need to invest in expensive cleaning equipment and supplies. It also saves on the costs and energy associated with recruiting, training, and managing in-house cleaning staff.

5. Tailored Cleaning Plans

Professional cleaning companies offer customized plans tailored to a business’s needs. Whether it’s a high-traffic area that requires daily attention or a specialized cleaning service for sensitive environments like medical offices, these contractors can devise a schedule that ensures optimal cleanliness without disrupting business operations. This flexibility is particularly valuable for businesses with unique or changing requirements.

6. Sustainable Cleaning Practices

Sustainability is becoming increasingly prioritized in business operations worldwide. Commercial cleaning contractors often lead the way in adopting green cleaning practices, including using eco-friendly cleaning products, implementing water-saving techniques, and reducing waste through efficient practices. By choosing a contractor committed to sustainability, businesses can contribute to environmental conservation while maintaining a clean workplace.

The power of professionalism in commercial cleaning cannot be overstated. By hiring a dedicated commercial cleaning contractor, businesses ensure a healthier, and more productive environment and benefit from expert services that are cost-effective and aligned with modern sustainability goals. As the workplace continues to evolve, professional cleaning services will remain pivotal in fostering environments where businesses and employees can thrive.

Kuempel is the Vice President of GSF USA, a sustainable commercial cleaning company that carefully considers the impact of cleaning on people and the planet. GSF USA is dedicated to building a trusted, professional cleaning staff and cultivating an environment where employees can thrive and grow.