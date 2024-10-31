The Current State Of Electricity

Compiled By Facility Executive

E lectrical systems, such as lighting, HVAC, and plug loads, are critical aspects of indoor spaces that facility management teams need to maintain. As the built environment continues to focus on more sustainable solutions, these systems are being relied on more than ever. By gathering energy through multiple sources, keeping up with new regulations, working toward net-zero goals, and more, facility management teams are relying heavily on electrical systems to keep up with the increasing load demand.

To learn more about trends in the electrical industry and how facility management teams should approach updating or replacing their electrical systems to meet these demands, Facility Executive spoke with three industry experts: Antonio Di Vaira, SVP for Power Products NAM Hub for Schneider Electric; Josh Knott, Director, Construction & Technical Sales at Leviton; and Walter Evans, Environmental Health and Safety Manager at Legrand.

What are some trends in the electrical industry in 2024? Antonio Di Vaira: Digital Twins and the digitization of electrical systems. The digitalization of electrical infrastructure is accelerating, starting with creating a Digital Twin to provide a real-time model of a system. The integration of real-time monitoring of critical infrastructure, including current, voltage, mechanical, and thermal conditions, helps develop a “state of health” for predictive analytics. This data optimizes maintenance and equipment replacement schedules. Leveraging the latest software technologies, digital twins can be generated at the outset of the lifespan of electrical systems, encompassing design, commissioning, and deployment phases, and utilized for optimization, monitoring, maintenance, and upgrades. Another trend is the transition to new energy sources and Direct Current (DC). With the energy transition, where we see the shift in the global energy system from reliance on fossil fuels to renewable and cleaner energy sources such as solar, the electrical industry is re-examining the role of Direct Current and bidirectional power flow. More devices are now native DC-based, reducing conversion costs and preventing unnecessary capital upgrades. The rise of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) is changing how power is produced, distributed, and consumed, enabling bidirectional power flow where users can sell excess power back to the grid. The future will see a hybrid AC and DC architecture, presenting opportunities and challenges for the industry. Josh Knott: Data-centric decision-making has become a driving force behind new business practices and strategies for facility managers, prompting organizations to explore additional capabilities for gaining a competitive edge. With the rise of electrification—shifting daily activities from fossil fuels to electricity—there is now an opportunity to incorporate “smart” features into electrical systems, generating vast amounts of data. This influx of data is what fuels the ongoing AI boom and the growth of data centers, which house the immense computing power necessary for our increasingly digital world. Antonio Di Vaira

However, electrification also brings added stress to both public and private electrical infrastructures, creating power quality and reliability challenges. The resilience of electrical systems has therefore become a primary concern for risk management and business operations. In response to these challenges, there is an increased demand for alternative energy sources like solar power, as businesses are becoming more aware of their energy consumption and seeking to minimize it for both financial gain and to meet sustainability goals.

With electrification, alternative energy, and the increasing demand for data converging, facilities now require advanced electrical systems and technologies. Traditionally monolithic building systems are evolving into integrated, intelligent systems that share data to optimize individual functions. This enhanced functionality helps facility managers reduce operational costs while also improving employee performance and workplace satisfaction.

For facility managers, the integration of these new technologies underscores the importance of teams properly trained in maintenance practices and risk mitigation. As the electrical industry rapidly advances, the need for specialized knowledge has grown. Yet, with the aging workforce, there is a noticeable gap in skilled professionals. Contractors, project managers, field engineers, and operational staff alike are all seeking education and training to ensure they can effectively install, maintain, and repair modern electrical systems. This shift has highlighted the urgency for comprehensive training programs to bridge the skills gap and equip facility teams to handle the complexities of today’s electrical systems.

There were recent changes made to NFPA 70B—what do these changes mean for facility management professionals?

Walter Evans: First, it has been 50 years since the first version of NFPA 70B was issued in 1973 as a recommended practice. The transition to a standard provides more enforceability for what must be done regarding electrical equipment maintenance. That is a win for the reliability of electrical equipment, the overall safety of the electrical systems, and for those individuals tasked with working on them.

As a reference: NFPA 70E, Section 110.5(A), requires employers to implement and document an electrical safety program (ESP) that directs activities associated with electrical hazards. Additionally, the ESP is required to include elements that consider the condition of maintenance of electrical equipment and systems.

Knott: With recent changes, the NFPA 70B advanced from a “recommended practice” to a “standard.” Although businesses such as industrial and commercial manufacturing, commercial real estate, and public facilities have developed and maintained building maintenance regimes, it was not until NFPA 70B became a standard that the industry identified a truly unified solution combining installation, operation, maintenance, and personnel safety. The NFPA 70B standard now prescribes the frequency and type of testing to be conducted on all electrical equipment, but also layers in recommended practices that further enhance the viability and resiliency of the electrical infrastructure. It uniquely balances the primary concern of worker safety with the protection from disruption to the operations of the facility.

To help address these changes, many technological advancements to electrical systems can be integrated to provide facilities with predictive maintenance and can help mitigate costs and risks—especially when it comes to ensuring that the facility is equipped with adequate insurance coverage. However, before these technologies are implemented, it is important for facility managers to understand the impact on existing systems and the associated costs and labor needed.

Di Vaira: The NFPA 70B 2023 update introduced condition-based maintenance, reducing maintenance interactions and minimizing human error and exposure to electrical hazards. This shift requires maintenance plans and documentation of equipment conditions.

As buildings change throughout their lifecycle, should electrical maintenance be approached differently? How can systems wear down over time?

Di Vaira: Establishing a “condition of maintenance” is the purpose of NFPA 70B. There are many factors to consider when determining the maintenance condition, including the operating environment, the criticality of the systems, past electrical events, and the age of the electrical infrastructure. Understanding the maintenance condition is critical for workers who operate the equipment daily or periodically and the confidence that the system will operate as expected. Maintenance can be performed using calendar-based intervals or optimized using monitoring systems that extend or reduce the maintenance interval needed for that piece of equipment. Older gear can sometimes be modernized to extend its useful life.

Knott: When it comes to electrical maintenance, it is important to remember that even if systems seem to be operating effectively, it does not mean they should not be inspected for wear and tear. The same goes for new systems. When new technologies, like solid-state electronics, DC motors and LED lighting, are deployed within a building’s electrical infrastructure that was not engineered to handle the unique stressors and functional considerations of new technologies, it can induce “noise,” inrush current, surges, and power quality impacts. The cumulative effect is a harsher operational environment that accelerates lifecycles, risk of disruption to operations, and higher operational costs. Careful planning of upgrades, proper engineering review, application of the NFPA 70B standard, and an understanding of means and methods to mitigate these impacts is necessary if not made easier by the advent of NFPA 70B as a standard.

Electricity is one of the leading causes of workplace injuries and fatalities. What are some resources you’d recommend for facility managers to help train staff on electrical safety?

Di Vaira: Electrical hazards are generally categorized into two categories: electrical shock and arc flash. If workers are exposed to either of these hazards, the result can range from minor to severe injury or even death. NFPA 70E, the Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace, is the single-stop resource to help workers recognize and address these hazards. Facility managers and employers must establish, document, and implement an electrical safety program and provide the necessary training to their employees and contract workers.

Knott: Simply stated, prevention is the best protection. Facility managers should ensure they are reviewing the latest standards and practices as established by NFPA 70E and OSHA —the primary references for workplace safety. These address how best to operate in potentially hazardous environments. The NFPA 70B provides an actionable and proactive method to inspect the entirety of a building’s electrical system. These standards, regulations, and practices should then be socialized broadly to employees through the form of regular training sessions and readily available educational materials on safety and risk mitigation.

Evans: I recommend the following resources: NFPA 70B Standard for Electrical Equipment Maintenance (2024); NFPA 70 National Electric Code (2023); and NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace Online Training Series (2024).

When is it the right time to modernize or enhance an electrical system, versus overhauling the entire system to bring in something new?

Di Vaira: Modernization timing for electrical equipment is complex. Using a two-factor risk assessment model helps determine your tolerance for unexpected failures. First, consider the likelihood of failure: older or poorly maintained equipment is more prone to issues. Next, assess the impact: the monetary consequences of failure, especially for critical circuits or equipment near the utility service, can be significant. The high likelihood and high impact suggest prioritizing maintenance.

When deciding between modernization and replacement, consider the equipment type and complexity. Maintaining older equipment is less risky and costly, but replacement or modernization will eventually be necessary. Modernization is often more attractive due to cost and lead time benefits. For example, switchgear modernization can reuse existing enclosures and bussing while updating components like circuit breakers and protective relays, fitting existing spaces and cabling, and often qualifying as a maintenance project. However, replacement may be necessary if the equipment enclosure or bussing is compromised. This option is more complex and requires proper engineering. Service contracts from manufacturers can enhance ROI and tailor to the facility’s needs. Modernization is usually cost-effective and timely but compromised equipment may require replacement. Assessing the likelihood and impact of failure helps prioritize efforts.

Knott: When planning improvements or overhauls for a building’s electrical system, there are numerous variables to consider, each unique to the facility. These decisions must now account for more than just the basic function of the system. With advances in technology, facilities must weigh the broader impacts, not only on the electrical system but also on overall building performance and occupant productivity. For instance, where lighting decisions in an office building once focused solely on illuminating space, now options like motion-sensing lights can reduce energy costs, while circadian lighting can improve tenant well-being by simulating natural light. These decisions demand a comprehensive approach, evaluating the full electrical system to ensure proper integration of new technologies while balancing present needs with future risk mitigation.

Evans: NFPA 70B is the standard that can now be both utilized and enforced, to ensure that the proper conditions of maintenance have been established. The defined purpose of NFPA 70B is “to provide for the practical safeguarding of persons, property, and processes from the risks associated with failure, breakdown, or malfunction” of electrical equipment. Additionally, the scope also serves to provide “a means to establish a condition of maintenance of electrical equipment and systems for safety and reliability.”

