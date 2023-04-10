The Fantastic Floor In Education Facilities

By Dave Darche

From the April 2023 Issue

Schools are becoming increasingly competitive, vying for students and faculty. Parents have choices, thanks to the number of new neighborhoods popping up. Teachers are in short supply and heavily recruited nationwide. At the same time, facilities budgets are not always reflective of the condition and size of the spaces that need to be maintained.

Numerous studies highlight the importance of a healthy school infrastructure, which includes flooring spaces. Clean, aesthetically-pleasing, and safe areas help students achieve academic results, improve attendance, and attract teachers and staff to work there.

Since budgets remain a challenge and labor resources are limited, many school facility managers are learning to live with old, dilapidated flooring that requires harsh chemical cleaning methods. However, new innovations allow facilities the freedom to update old flooring, even on smaller budgets and in an eco-friendly manner.

Flooring At A Lower Cost

The longer-term cost of flooring solutions—maintenance that includes closing large sections of the facility for long periods of time and paying maintenance teams overtime to work outside of operating hours—is often eliminated or at least greatly reduced with floor renewal systems. Floors are often renewed in hours instead of days or weeks, depending on the size of the area. Facility managers save time on labor, and business operations can get back up and running quickly.

Additionally, the renewal process eliminates the need to ever polish the floor again. Considering today’s tight labor market; elimination of the polishing process can save significant workforce hours.

Consider these real-world examples:

Germany’s Phorms school in Berlin desperately needed an upgrade to a multifunctional space used by students, teachers, and parents. The flooring had been subjected to repeated stripping and polishing—two processes that resulted in a less-durable and dull floor. A new floor was not in the budget, but the renewal process presented a beautiful floor three days later, allowing sports, activities, and assemblies to resume.

“There will be no future stripping and polishing, which of course saves costs and frees up time for our facilities staff,” notes the school’s Administration Manager, Sandra Exner. “The ‘new floor’ is noticed by school colleagues, and the parents are also very happy with the upgrade.”

Sunnyside School District in Arizona saved over $40,000 by having the floors renovated rather than implementing a full floor replacement. The district chose a modern design that is durable enough to handle regular and heavy foot traffic at the school. Since the renewal process eliminates the recurring cost of polishing the floor, the district will realize continued labor savings over the life of its floors. This project was so cost effective that the district put the savings into a new project that includes renewing additional district flooring.

“Another principal in our school district has seen pictures of this project and is anxiously waiting for the opportunity to have their floors upgraded,” notes Manuel Portillo, Maintenance Custodian Supervisor for Sunnyside.

Trendy Options On-Budget