The Good Plastic Company Expands Polygood Line With Translucent Collection

The Good Plastic Company's Translucent Collection, sourced from clear CD cases, expands its Polygood Line of recycled plastic panels.

The Good Plastic Company_The Polygood® Translucent Collection_All ColorWays_2

The Good Plastic Company recently launched the Translucent Collection, the latest addition to the Polygood line of 100% recycled and recyclable plastic panels. The new collection is sourced from clear CD cases and enhanced with vibrant accents from industrial tubes, spools, acoustic panels, and single-use cutlery.

Each panel in the collection contributes to a circular economy, where resources are reused and recycled, reducing the demand for non-renewable materials and supporting the global effort to curb plastic pollution, and helping the industry transition away from conventional materials like virgin resins and other non-sustainable options.

Key features of the Translucent Collection include:

  • Circular production: Polygood stands out in the market with its Cradle to Cradle Bronze certification and Environmental Product Declaration. The Translucent Collection is entirely recycled and recyclable multiple times over, driving the transition to a circular economy and helping to eliminate unnecessary plastic use.
  • Innovative design: The vivid patterns in the Translucent Collection play with light and the full spectrum of color, creating dynamic visual effects that add whimsy or drama to any space. From neons to neutrals, the collection boasts eye-catching patterns like Coral Reef and Ice Lollipop, as well as more opaque colorways like Glitter Gold and Yellow Submarine. Some patterns also catch the light to reveal tiny, effervescent bubbles throughout. Available in two thickness options (12mm and 19mm) and both glossy and matte finishes, these panels are suitable for a multitude of applications, from retail stores to hotels, universities, and office spaces.
  • Enhanced durability: Engineered for performance, all Polygood panels are fire-resistant, UV-resistant (with coating), and waterproof, ensuring long-lasting durability in a variety of environments. These qualities make Polygood a sustainable, resilient choice for industrial-scale projects.
  • End-of-life optimization: The Good Plastic Company’s free Take Back Program extends the lifecycle of Polygood panels, allowing clients to return used panels for remanufacturing.
