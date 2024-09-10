The Good Plastic Company recently launched the Translucent Collection, the latest addition to the Polygood line of 100% recycled and recyclable plastic panels. The new collection is sourced from clear CD cases and enhanced with vibrant accents from industrial tubes, spools, acoustic panels, and single-use cutlery.

Each panel in the collection contributes to a circular economy, where resources are reused and recycled, reducing the demand for non-renewable materials and supporting the global effort to curb plastic pollution, and helping the industry transition away from conventional materials like virgin resins and other non-sustainable options.

Key features of the Translucent Collection include: