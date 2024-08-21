The Health And Environmental Benefits Of Wood In Building Design

By Anthony Scott

In recent years, the focus on creating healthier indoor environments has gained significant momentum, and rightfully so. Considering that the average American spends 90% of their life indoors, the materials chosen for those spaces matter significantly. A healthy building should support the physical, psychological, and social health and well-being of people. Prioritizing these factors won’t only benefit people on a personal level, but more broadly, healthy and happy people are also more creative and productive when it comes to their professional lives. Therefore, healthy buildings offer huge potential for businesses and the economy as a whole. A recent study found that employees who are happy can be up to 20% more productive than those who are not. The effect is even more pronounced among salespeople, where happiness can boost sales by 37%.

Among the various elements that contribute to ​​enhanced indoor environments, wood stands out for its unique aesthetic and functional properties. As the largest surface area, flooring is often the first thing seen and touched when entering a space. Unlike cold, hard surfaces like tile or concrete, wood flooring provides a softer, more comfortable underfoot experience. The rich colorways and natural texture of wood flooring bring warmth and character to any space, with each finish offering a distinct and inviting ambiance. For example, deep, dark, rich tones such as a smoked oak finish or walnut can increase the sophistication of the interior bringing an overall elegant atmosphere. Lighter woods such as oak or maple can create a more inviting and relaxed ambiance, evoking a more casual and laid-back tone.

The incorporation of hardwood flooring not only elevates the aesthetics of a space but has also been shown to reduce stress levels, making it a wise investment for commercial environments. Research conducted by the University of British Columbia and FP Innovations underscores the profound impact wood can have on well-being. Participants in their study, exposed to wood in office environments, displayed lower stress indicators such as heart rate and skin conductivity, indicating improved physical and mental well-being. The reduced stress observed has shown that wooden surfaces in interior spaces can provide a similar effect to the rejuvenation experienced in nature.

Beyond stress reduction, wood offers several practical benefits that make it an exceptional choice for interior design. Wood is naturally a good insulator due to its porous properties, maintaining a comfortable room temperature regardless of the season. It traps warm air in the winter and has relatively lower thermal conductivity compared to other materials. Additionally, wood provides excellent acoustics, contributing to a more comfortable and serene indoor environment. Out of laminate wood flooring, engineered wood flooring, and hardwood, hardwood does the best at absorbing sound.

Wood flooring is an excellent option for maintaining a clean and healthy environment. Unlike carpets, which can harbor dust, allergens, and bacteria, wood floors are easy to clean and maintain. Regular sweeping and occasional mopping are sufficient to keep the floors looking immaculate. This ease of maintenance is especially beneficial in the commercial sector in high foot traffic areas.

Compared to materials like brick, concrete, steel, aluminum, and plastic, wood stands out for its ability to create a natural and inviting environment, offering a tactile warmth unmatched by its counterparts. Integrating wood into building designs is more than just a stylistic preference; it’s a holistic approach to fostering happier and more productive individuals and their overall well-being. As designers and architects continue to explore ways to improve indoor environments, the natural benefits of wood offer a compelling case for its use in spaces that nurture both the body and mind.

Anthony Scott, Global Product & Innovation Director at Havwoods, has experience across many areas of the business. He started in the Warehouse fresh out of university and has also held roles in Transport, Product Management, Business Development, and Sales. Anthony took the reigns as North America Managing Director for Havwoods in 2019. Since 2023, Anthony has served as Global Product & Innovation Director.