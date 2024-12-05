The Impact Of Clean Room Robotics On Contamination Control

By Ellie Gabel

Clean rooms are critical areas in semiconductor fabs, pharmaceutical plants, and other environments associated with products that could become damaged or perform unexpectedly due to contaminants.

One of the most common ways to maintain clean rooms is to install air flow systems and particle counters to verify that contamination levels stay below specific quantities per volume of air. However, an increasingly popular option to ensure clean air quality is to install clean room robots. Why are these options so appealing to decision-makers, and how can they help facility teams maintain cleanliness across different environments?

Adobe Stock/killykoon – Generated with AI

Reducing Unnecessary Human Contact

Clean room workers, as any other human presence in an area, can pose a threat as a source of contamination in these tightly controlled facilities. Many facility managers reason that if they can reduce the number of people in clean rooms, the particle counts will also decrease.

A similar line of thought is that it is easier to control contamination sources on inanimate robots than humans. Human workers naturally have a greater capacity for error which could result in contamination that erodes quality control. However, robots are less likely to be forgetful or negligent, so the potential for them to contaminate parts of the workplace should be comparatively lower.

Additionally, those making clean room-ready robotics have devised creative solutions to minimize the risks further. For example, some suggest using inductive chargers for automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots brought to clean rooms. Those products can drive over dedicated parts of the floor to charge rather than using conventional alternatives that could generate dust and further pollute the particle count.

Ensuring Clean Consistency

Decision-makers also appreciate how robots could bring more consistency to their clean rooms. Humans and robots need training to do their duties well, but the machines do not get tired or distracted. Robots excel at performing repetitive tasks; in contrast, even the most conscientious people can become fatigued or have their attention momentarily pulled away from their tasks.

Consumers in the market for cleaning products often prefer automated options due to the consistency they provide. For example, telescoping aluminum mop handles are lightweight for easy maneuverability and withstand long-term disinfecting in autoclaves, supporting important maintenance needs. However, robotic floor cleaners are already widely used in many homes and industrial environments because they operate entirely on their own.

Facility managers can achieve the best outcomes by studying which tasks have the most quality control issues or other problems and determining if those duties are easily automated. Transitioning to having robots do them could take time, but it may be a worthwhile decision for facilities to prioritize their cleanliness. Although it is unrealistic to assume that machines will take over all cleaning responsibilities, they can supplement human effort.

Supporting Productivity

The desire to keep productivity levels high encourages leaders to explore how clean room robotics could help their businesses. Many industries face perpetually high demands, and hiring more workers to keep pace is not always wholly sufficient. That is particularly true when executives want to scale up their operations by installing more assembly lines or making new products.

Today’s clean room robots have numerous capabilities to keep production running smoothly. Those equipped with telemanipulation software will respond to remote commands, allowing technicians or workers to move robotic arms without being in the room. That connectivity could shorten the time required to make robots functional again after brief disruptions. Additionally, this feature also aligns with the need to minimize human contact.

People will be more likely to utilize clean room robots once they research and see that these advanced machines can meet their emerging and current needs. This helps leaders enjoy strong returns on investment for their technology choices.

Keeping Clean Rooms Compliant

Clean rooms that surpass contaminant limits can result in lengthy production stoppages, product recalls and other unwanted consequences. Although robots alone cannot maintain the necessary compliance, their advantages highlight why they can be vital for optimizing production environments with stringent requirements.

Gabel is a freelance writer who also works as an associate editor for Revolutionized.com. She covers the latest innovations in the tech and science space for an audience of industry professionals. When she’s not busy writing, you can find her spending quality time with her husband and their cats.