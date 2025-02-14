The Philadelphia Eagles Stadium (Photo by John Geliebter/Philadelphia Eagles)

The Philadelphia Eagles have claimed another Super Bowl title, but their success extends way beyond the field. This season, Lincoln Financial Field hosted an unprecedented seven home games in eight weeks, welcoming approximately 70,000 fans each game. Behind the scenes, the Eagles’ official professional hygiene provider, Tork, has played a key role in maintaining an optimal stadium experience. Facility Executive spoke with Katrin Ferge, Commercial Segment Manager, at Essity, the parent company of the Tork brand, about their partnership with the Eagles and the facility management strategies that kept the stadium running smoothly throughout football season.

How would you define a high-quality hygiene experience?

A seamless, high-quality hygiene experience isn’t just nice to have—it’s an expectation. With today’s visitors holding facilities to high cleaning and hygiene standards, hygiene plays a crucial role in the overall fan experience. For the Operations team, the goal is to run so efficiently that hygiene is integrated throughout their entire workflow. This enhances the fan experience by allowing them to stay fully focused on the game while enjoying a clean, safe environment—whether in their seats, on the concourse, or in the restrooms.

Delivering this experience requires meticulous behind-the-scenes coordination. It starts with ensuring staff have the right hygiene solutions at their disposal to maximize efficiency—because running out of essential supplies mid-game and being subject to complaints or negative social media comments is not an option. It also means equipping staff with the tools and resources to be properly prepared, so they can deliver sustainable hygiene management effortlessly, so fans can have a memorable gameday experience.

How did Tork help the operations team prepare for the seven home games over eight weeks? What goes into making sure the stadium is ready for gameday?

During the season’s historic run, where the Philadelphia Eagles hosted seven home games over eight weeks, the focus was rightly so on the incredible performance of the team. However, it is important to highlight the monumental challenge the stadium Operations team also faced, because as the team kept winning, they had to quickly turn around the facility to plan and execute yet another event.

As much as the team worked in real-time to meet the challenge of this incredibly busy football season, preparation for such high-demand scenarios and the necessity for smart and creative hygiene solutions began long before the season even started. For example, in the summer of 2023, Tork and the Eagles assessed the concourse restrooms and found that paper hand towels were running out quickly. On top of that, the large rolls were difficult to handle and refill—especially during halftime, when thousands of fans flood the restrooms. To address this challenge, the team upgraded to Tork PeakServe Continuous Hand Towels, which offer the highest capacity on the market. The highly compressed, folded refills are easier to manage, helping staff work more efficiently and ensuring a better experience for fans.

Tork and the Philadelphia Eagles have been partners since 2007, and it’s been a privilege to work with them and learn about their challenges and aspirations as they manage a complex undertaking of getting gameday ready with a team of 300+ facility workers and 1,000+ food and beverage workers.

What are some of the major cleaning challenges that NFL stadiums face before, during and after the big game? How does the facilities team keep up?

On gameday, 90% of the work happens before fans even arrive—ensuring the stadium is fully prepared, every detail is in place, and all team members are aligned on cleaning protocols and facility needs. The remaining 10% is about staying agile and responding quickly to any unexpected issues that may arise. That also means as soon as the whistle blows on one game, preparation for the next game begins.

During the game, certain moments—such as quarter breaks and halftime—are particularly hectic, requiring cleaning staff to quickly restock hygiene products and maintain cleanliness. Additionally, the fan experience varies across different areas of the venue, from the bustling concourse to the exclusive suites, each presenting unique opportunities to enhance comfort and satisfaction. A well-planned hygiene strategy is essential to ensuring a seamless operation, keeping every part of the facility clean, stocked, and ready for guests throughout the event.

Strong partnerships are key to helping facilities stay ahead of challenges and operate efficiently. We maintain an ongoing dialogue with the operations team at Lincoln Financial Field, actively listening to their evolving needs and introducing innovative solutions to help them achieve their goals. One of the most rewarding aspects of our collaboration has been supporting their sustainability efforts. Through solutions like Tork Xpressnap, which reduces napkin waste with one-at-a-time dispensing, and Tork Clarity Foam Hand Soap, formulated with biodegradable ingredients that have minimal impact on aquatic life, we proudly contribute to their Go Green initiative.

How do you help staff deliver within such a demanding and fast-paced cleaning operation?

Considering the staff experience is essential to optimizing overall cleaning operations, the Tork design team prioritizes developing hygiene solutions that are intuitive, efficient, and easy to use. For example, our dispensers feature a universal lock and key system, allowing cleaning teams to carry just one key to access and refill toilet paper, hand towel, and soap dispensers seamlessly. Additionally, we support our customers with easily accessible training materials, including video instructions, to help facility managers efficiently onboard and train large, fluctuating cleaning teams. By streamlining these processes, we not only improve operational efficiency but also enhance the staff experience, making their jobs easier and more productive.

Having worked with the Eagles for many years, we have witnessed firsthand the unwavering enthusiasm and dedication their Operations team brings to every game—just as they would on opening day. They take their responsibility of welcoming fans to Lincoln Financial Field very seriously, striving to deliver a unique and memorable experience each time. This dedication is evident every season and every game, and it motivates us in our role as their professional hygiene supplier, knowing that our solutions play a big part in helping them achieve their goals.

Is cleaning up after a football game different or like other stadium events? Is there any difference in preparation from say, hosting a concert versus hosting an NFL game?

While football games present a unique challenge due to the sheer volume of fans hosted in a short period, the strategies for preparing a facility quickly and efficiently apply across all types of events. Regardless of the occasion, a well-designed hygiene management strategy—tailored to the facility’s specific needs—can greatly enhance the guest experience and streamline operations. By prioritizing hygiene, facility managers can create a clean, safe, and welcoming environment that leaves a lasting impression on every visitor.