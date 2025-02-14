The Role Of Energy Audits In Enhancing Facility Performance

By Ellie Gabel

M ost commercial buildings use more power than they need, driving up operating expenses. An energy audit is ideal because it assesses how, when, where and why electricity is consumed. How can facility managers use it to their advantage?

Many Commercial Facilities Use Too Much Energy

Over time, utility bills tend to creep up. Systems do not always operate at 100% efficiency and begin drawing more power to compensate. The change is gradual, happening over many years, so building owners often do not realize the issue’s extent until it becomes impossible to ignore.

The United States Energy Information Administration periodically conducts a national survey called the Commercial Buildings Energy Consumption Survey. The latest data was released in 2018. That year, the country’s 5.9 million commercial buildings — a combined total of 96.4 billion square feet of floor space — consumed 6.8 quadrillion British thermal units of energy.

Around 32% was used for space heating, 11% for ventilation, and 10% for lighting. Water heating, computing, refrigeration, and office equipment each contributed a fraction of the total. It would seem costs came from heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) processes.

The Role Of A Commercial Energy Audit

During a commercial energy audit, an auditor assesses how, where and why a facility consumes power. They aim to address inefficiencies and identify areas of opportunity, enabling a substantial energy consumption reduction.

An audit can be a straightforward walk-through or an in-depth, data-driven analysis covering all premises systems. The auditor will deploy diagnostic tools like blower doors, infrared cameras, ampere meters, laser thermometers, and duct leakage testers.

Depending on the area’s size and the scope of the problem, professionals may seek help from computer simulations, digital twin technology, or building monitoring systems. Visualization can be a powerful tool, especially for the less technologically savvy.

What Happens Upon Commercial Audit Completion

Whatever the audit’s results, management will receive a baseline on the property’s energy consumption, waste and reuse effectiveness rating. They can use this data to identify pain points, explore areas of opportunity, or prioritize equipment upgrades.

This valuable insight into how and where electricity is utilized, wasted, and reused can help maintenance professionals develop proactive upkeep and repair strategies. Also, it informs the urgency of future investments, enabling them to coordinate better with decision-makers regarding equipment upgrades and component replacement.

How Energy Audits Enhance Facility Performance

Inefficient systems and compromised building envelopes are unnecessarily resource-intensive. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), approximately 30% of the money used to power buildings — around $400 billion annually — is wasted yearly.

Facility performance is dependent on system efficiency. Whether debris accumulates in the HVAC ducts or the ambient temperature infiltrates the building envelope through loose window frames, the equipment has to work harder and expend more power to achieve the same results.

Pinpointing the source of an issue like this is typically challenging because multiple variables are at play. Everything from a break room refrigerator to the overhead lights may contribute incrementally.

A commercial energy audit eliminates the guesswork. Instead of contemplating their contribution to the 30% of money wasted, maintenance can pinpoint areas of improvement.

Electricity consumption is central to utility costs, facility health and occupant well-being. For example, improving just the HVAC unit can lower utility expenses, reduce wear on adjacent systems and improve the air quality. Nearly 40% of a building’s energy usage can be attributed to lighting. Replacing outdated lighting fixtures with more energy efficient options can drastically reduce those costs.

Depending on what decision-makers upgrade, fix, or improve, they can optimize airflow patterns, reduce electricity usage, improve sustainability, and enhance occupant satisfaction. With relevant reporting and marketing, they may even improve their brand reputation.

What Facility Managers Can Do With That Data

While installing light-emitting diode bulbs and lowering the thermostat can be helpful, an audit offers more valuable, granular insights into energy usage reductions. Management can use them to determine which upgrades will net the highest return on investment. While facility managers do not have the benefit of designing a new and improved building from the ground up, their design changes can still significantly impact if they factor in the correct variables.

Ultimately, facility-specific improvements are best since factors like building envelope integrity, location, occupancy level, altitude, equipment efficiency, and seasonality influence outcomes.

For reference, the U.S. DOE’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory designed a data center that dedicates just 6% of its electricity to equipment cooling — an impressive feat, considering the typical data center uses 70% of its energy on the same task.

A Commercial Audit Can Unlock Valuable Insights

It’s not often that facility managers can substantially reduce electricity expenses without compromising comfort or safety. Strategically developing and implementing solutions based on a professional-grade assessment provides this unique opportunity.

Ellie is a freelance writer who also works as an associate editor for Revolutionized.com. She covers the latest innovations in the tech and science space for an audience of industry professionals. When she’s not busy writing, you can find her spending quality time with her husband and their cats.