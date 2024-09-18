The Role Of PPE In Enhancing Workplace Safety Culture

By Haley Polly

Uniforms aren’t just to identify the members of a group—wearing them guides how group members act. It reinforces behaviors. Putting on that military or firefighter uniform not only helps the wearer uphold their training, it keeps them safe on the job and ensures proper performance, whatever the task may be. This kind of equipment or outfit is known as personal protective equipment (PPE), vitally important protection in potentially hazardous settings. The use and maintenance of PPE can help build and reinforce a culture that prioritizes safety in any workplace.

Creating and maintaining a culture of safety starts at the top, and that means meticulously outfitting every employee and contractor with the right PPE, as well as having well-communicated policies regarding its usage and care.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent report on illnesses, injuries and accidents in the workplace says there were 2.8 million nonfatal incidents in 2022, along with 5,486 fatal incidents. To keep people safe and protect the facility from liability, it’s important to be methodical and thorough about safety.

This article provides pointers on how to build, enact, and maintain policies around proper PPE use and enhance workplace safety culture.

Ensure You’re Not Overlooking PPE In The Facility

The Occupational Safety and Hazard Administration (OSHA) has useful materials outlining a checklist to go through to ensure all necessary PPE materials are available.

Employers are responsible for performing a hazard assessment of the workplace. Even if you assume you’re already covered, it’s helpful to review every aspect of the facility to look for hazards.

Categories of PPE include:

Eye and face protection

Head protection

Foot and leg protection

Hand and arm protection

Body protection

Hearing protection

Personal fall protection

OSHA’s checklist also notes that employers must provide PPE that is appropriate for each individual employee. Involve them in this process whenever possible to ensure that everything purchased fits appropriately and is comfortable enough to allow them to do their jobs. If PPE is uncomfortable or the employee feels they can’t work efficiently with it on, they’re likely to ditch it.

Sourcing PPE is also easier once you understand the requirements necessary to meet OSHA standards for various types of hazards. Ratings from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) are the most common for many types of eye, face, head, and foot protection.

For facilities where burns are a possibility, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has a comprehensive series of listings for different types of burn protection, including firefighter uniforms for a variety of situations. For example, the NFPA 1975 and 1977 requirements are standard for many types of wildland fire gear—in other words, firefighters who deal with forest and brush fires—but that also applies to all types of flash fires and fire hazards. Wildland fire gear includes jackets, pants, helmets and face protection, which may also required in many industrial work facilities where workers are at risk of thermal burns, chemical burns, and electrical burns.

Set Up Habits To Properly Maintain PPE

As part of the PPE procurement process, it’s important to understand how each piece is maintained and how often it must be replaced. That will factor into the cost of procurement and impact the policies created and shared with employees.

The manufacturer is often the best source of information on maintenance. Manufacturers often supply information on how (and how often) something must be washed, where it can be stored, and when it should be discarded and replaced. For example, firefighter uniforms are made of inherently flame-proof materials, which may require special industrial cleaning if they are heavily soiled.

Manufacturers and professional associations relating to your organization will often have guides and tips for maintenance and replacement of PPE as well—including expiration dates for certain types of equipment.

Establish inspection standards for reviewing PPE periodically, and compose a checklist of what signs of degrading to look for. Rips, tears, frays, discolorations, how many owners the gear has had, and failing straps or locks are all signs of degradation.

Ensure Written Policies Create An Organization-Wide Culture Of Safety

Making PPE an integral part of safety culture is a multi-step process. It can be divided it into two basic halves:

1.) Updating Or Creating Policies

Review the safety policies in place for the facility. Are the sections on PPE accurate and up-to-date, especially if anything new has just been added to the PPE requirements? Consult with legal and regulatory experts in the industry to make sure your policies are fulfilling federal, state, and local requirements.

If necessary, write or re-write safety policies to make up for gaps, keeping those regulations in mind. This is not the time to rely on any AI tools, either—automated text generators are not yet sophisticated enough to create liability-proof written policies. Either hire a consultant to do this or seek online resources from agencies in your state to help firm up your policies. For example, the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation has a thorough list of policy program templates that can be used to write your own guidelines, including templates that deal specifically with PPE.

2.) Translating Policies Into Guidelines That People Actually Use

Don’t just share your written policies as an anti-liability measure—simplify the wording of those policies into how-to lists and post them throughout the facility to make them accessible to everyone. Hold regular training sessions with employees. Create accountability systems by assigning a “PPE chief” among middle-management in your company, whose job includes helpfully supporting workers’ understanding and adherence to the PPE policies.

Using PPE to protect from hazards is an essential part of certain facilities’ management. Doing so consistently can lead to a virtuous cycle where employees keep safety top-of-mind—the kind of thinking that weaves its way into every action they perform on the job.

Polly is a Digital Marketing Specialist at Propper International, a tactical gear and apparel provider. With expertise in digital marketing strategies, Haley focuses on boosting brand visibility, driving online sales, and engaging customers. Her skills in content creation have been instrumental in growing Propper’s digital presence and reaching a wider audience. Passionate about the tactical industry, Haley is committed to helping customers find top-quality gear tailored to their specific needs.