The Schoolhouse That Tequila Built

S ome school buildings are built with bricks, and some from steel. Others are formed with concrete. But none are built with tequila byproducts.

Until now!

Tequila Komos and the Komos Foundation opened the doors to their first schoolhouse constructed from tequila production byproducts last month in Amatitán, Mexico. With an ambitious goal of achieving zero waste, the Komos Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental and social responsibility, announcing plans to open several more classrooms in 2025, making a lasting and long-term positive impact on local communities in Mexico.

The completed schoolhouse in Amatitán, Mexico (Photo: Business Wire)

The Komos Foundation, created upon the launch of Tequila Komos in 2019, is on a mission to advance the pioneering work started over a decade ago by Casa Komos Brands Group (CKBG) Co-founder and Co-CEO, Richard Betts in Oaxaca, Mexico. Inspired by the Arizona schoolhouse he attended as a child part of which was made from adobe bricks, he and his team set out to develop the best way to upcycle bagazo (cooked and pulped agave fibers) and vinaza (liquid waste byproduct) into sturdy adobe bricks—also an age-old building technique in the Desert Southwest and Mexico. Once they determined the best method to transform byproduct waste into sustainable building materials, they convinced other agave distillers to join their efforts, with the goal to use adobe bricks to build (and rebuild) housing, schools, hospitals, and other local infrastructure projects in the region.

With the creation of Tequila Komos, Betts set out to further advance the work he had started in Oaxaca – the very first initiative of its kind. He enlisted the help of Elias Campollo, now the Komos Foundation’s Director of Operations, to scale up efforts and oversee new projects to support local communities in Jalisco. Campollo quickly identified the need for a new classroom at Escuela Gabriela Mistral in Amatitán, and engaged partners in the community to join in, from architecture students at Iteso University and architect Ernesto Rizo to local workers who learned the specificities of working with adobe bricks. Given the unprecedented nature of the project, the team worked closely with government regulators to review plans and approve the bricks, ensuring the schoolhouse (and future adobe buildings) could withstand the test of time.

Campollo was instrumental in coordinating every aspect of the project, from training workers and overseeing construction to managing funding and the permitting process which was underwritten and managed by CKBG through the Komos Foundation. By opting out of a proprietary process and sharing their acquired knowledge and processes with other tequila producers, they hope to encourage everyone in the region to join their efforts.

“The heart of this endeavor is to leverage sustainable solutions to have a truly significant impact on the well-being of the local community in Tequila, Mexico and beyond,” said Betts. “The new Amatitán classroom is truly just the beginning for us – we’re developing additional projects that aim to help address social and economic inequality, meaningfully transforming communities in the state of Jalisco.”

Check out the gallery below for more photos of the construction and completed Amatitán schoolhouse, by Alexis Dahan.

The new Amatitán classroom is now open in Jalisco, Mexico, a powerful symbol of community and sustainability. Developed with 42,500 kilograms of bagazo, 16,000 liters of vinaza, and 2,500 abode bricks, it was made using 98% bioconstruction materials, without any metal or cement, except for the steel beams used to support the roof. The new schoolhouse is a multi-purpose classroom, allowing 39 new primary students to attend Escuela Gabriela Mistral this school year. Additionally, the classroom will host community events including ongoing curriculum programs for adults focusing on topics ranging from accounting to water management to family communication and more.

“With determination, tequila byproducts, and a commitment to education, we have crafted a space where learning can take root, dreams can flourish, and futures are forever changed,” said Campollo. “By being at the forefront of these transformative efforts, we hope to inspire the rest of the industry to join in and ensure we all give back to the land and people who make it possible to drink tequila.”

The Komos Foundation was recently awarded the Waste Reduction Achievement of the Year at the Global Drinks Intel ESG Awards 2024. The Foundation is working on the first adobe home in Etzatlán, a house crafted from sustainable materials and helping a local family in need, which will be followed by more schoolhouses. With valuable experience gained from building the first schoolhouse and insights gained during the construction and permitting processes, the Komos Foundation will be able to complete the new projects more efficiently and benefit even more communities.