The Simple Guide To POTS Replacement

Major carriers are beginning to sunset support of copper phone lines, but replacing every legacy analog device that relies on a POTS line is impractical, difficult and expensive. Read this guide to learn more about how this will impact your business and what you can do about it.

Copper phone lines, digital lines—what’s the difference and why does it matter? Your phone lines are working fine, why go through the trouble of replacing them? Add in terms like POTS lines and it’s even harder to know how all of this impacts your business.

POTS stands for Plain Old Telephone Service, and is an industry term for those copper phone lines that used to connect all of our telephones.

