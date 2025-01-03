Compiled by Facility Executive

From the December 2024 Issue

F acility executives, the decision makers behind building operations, hold the keys to their buildings’ success or failure. A well-maintained facility is noticed on a surface level, with occupants admiring the space and its overall design — it’s when things go wrong that people pay attention to aspects of the facility management role; when there’s no toilet paper in a bathroom, when a room is stuffy and hot, when lights aren’t working, and so many other aspects of a building that occupants expect to be in working order. Facilities teams are responsible for these building maintenance tasks, in addition to ensuring all critical equipment, including HVAC systems, fire and life safety equipment, security systems, among others, are operating effectively. Buildings also have to be resilient in the face of outside factors that can impact facility operations, including natural disasters, changing regulations to stay compliant, and more.

(Image: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by Ganesha)

Looking ahead to 2025, Facility Executive explored several trends that will shape the future of the FM industry.

Skilled Labor Shortage Continues To Create Challenges

Skilled FMs are reaching retirement age, and they’re taking valuable building information and expertise with them. More companies are aware of this risk, but it’s highly recommended to document institutional knowledge by scanning and digitizing all building info. It’s critical to have all building information in one place, so the next generation of facility managers can understand a building’s layout and critical details.

Having a single source of truth will also help avoid misunderstandings.

Data Management Takes Center Stage

To have a single source of truth, facilities need to have access to clean data. According to the 2025 State of U.S. Asset & Facilities Management Report from Brightly Software, 72% of survey respondents said that anticipating and preventing downtime is a key use case in utilizing data and 96% reported using data to optimize operations. Accurate data collection and assessment are critical to making informed decisions and will continue to be major focus areas for facility executives.

How Cutting-Edge Tech Will Impact FMs

The introduction of generative artificial intelligence (AI) created a lot of buzz, but it will take time before this technology is adapted at scale. In the meantime, facilities teams must recognize the powerful potential of this new technology in every aspect of building management, from security to safety to maintenance and more.

As AI and machine learning develop and are implemented on a wider scale, it will take more energy to sustain these systems. U.S. data center power consumption is anticipated to double by 2030, according to a report from Newmark.

An IFMA white paper on Navigating the Technological Landscape for the Facility Management industry highlights how the FM sector is evolving. The pandemic forced the industry to adapt quickly and “accelerated the adoption of technology-driven solutions in FM, as a means of overcoming the disruption of global supply chains, talent shortages, and mitigating financial pressures.” Ultimately, FMs are at the forefront of their building’s digital transformation — and they’ll have to lead teams and prepare for change management.

Navigating Change Management

More facilities are embracing digital transformations. To set teams up for success, it’s critical to invest in trainings or regular check ins to ensure everyone is on the same page. Like any implementation, the team must be on board and properly trained to use the technology, otherwise it can go unutilized. Facilities teams should prioritize collecting feedback and using this information to improve existing processes and systems.

Another aspect of change management is the transition many companies are going through when it comes to return to work mandates. Bringing office workers back into the office full time is a significant workplace culture change, and facility executives experiencing this shift will have to clearly communicate their expectations.

Creating A Pleasant Environment

Whether in a hospital, hotel, office, manufacturing facility or other commercial building, every facility manager is looking to create a safe and comfortable experience for building occupants. Different facilities have different needs, but most commercial buildings are looking for ways to improve occupant experience across the board. In a perfect world, building occupants should walk into a building and notice only the good — beautiful interior design, fresh air, and a well-maintained space.

In an office space, facility managers should consider some of the latest trends in office design to accommodate different workers with unique working styles. Inclusive design is one-way companies are trying to attract and retain talent, in addition to incorporating elements of biophilic and sustainable designs.

The future is bright for the facilities field — there is a lot of potential to improve buildings and create more efficient and comfortable spaces. As facility executives navigate the challenges of today, they’re setting the groundwork for the next generation of FMs on the horizon.



Reference: ifma.foleon.com/white-paper/navigating-technological-landscape

