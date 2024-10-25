The Top 25 Most Haunted Hotels Of 2024

The Overlook Hotel is probably the first haunted hotel many people think of when it comes to creepy accommodations. The central location in Stephen King’s 1977 novel, The Shining — which inspired both a movie and TV mini-series— the infamous Overlook Hotel is as much a character in the terrifying story as caretaker Jack Torrance, his wife Wendy, and their son Danny.

This photo of the Lord Baltimore Hotel in Baltimore may look hauntingly familiar to fans of the movie version of The Shining. (All photos courtesy of Historic Hotels of America®)

Thankfully, the Overlook and its gory story are pure fiction. But for those who enjoy a little history along with a good ghost story and are in search of a travel adventure, there are plenty of real-life hotels that offer a taste of the haunted hotel experience — especially around Halloween. With those folks in mind, Historic Hotels of America has compiled its 2024 Top 25 Most Haunted Hotels list. These historic hotels offer visitors beautiful architecture and a sense of history, along with haunting tales of souls who checked in… but never checked out.

The historic hotels highlighted in this year’s list are places where generations of staff and guests pass along the tales of spectral Revolutionary War soldiers, the smoky silhouettes of U.S. presidents, the melancholy spirits of tragic would-be brides, unexplained footsteps, as well as friendly phantom bellhops and engineers. For believers and skeptics alike, these hotels offer legends of guests who never want to leave, and staff who never stop helping.

“More than mere ghost stories, these enduring legends and folklore contribute to the unique qualities of the inns, resorts, and hotels of Historic Hotels of America,” said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “The spirits reported to reside within these Historic Hotels of America have been described as sad to happy, shy to friendly, slowly meandering to in a rush, in casual coveralls to elegant finery, and range from young to old. The hotels on this list embrace their ghost stories as a treasured feature of their hotel. Many offer seasonal activities and spooky events for all ages throughout October.”

So, if you’re in search of a haunted adventure this Halloween, consider checking into one of the 25 historic hotels that made this year’s most haunted list! Here’s a closer look at five of our favorites: Historic Inns of Annapolis (1772) The Maryland Inn, one of the Historic Inns of Annapolis in Annapolis, Maryland, is reportedly haunted by a variety of specters since it was established in 1772. Supposed sightings by employees and guests include glimpses of shadowy figures dressed in either Revolutionary War-era uniforms or 19th-century clothing. Unexplained noises, scents, and missing objects–as some employees have experienced–are thought to have supernatural explanations, at least according to some believers. Local legend suggests that at least two of the ghosts that haunt the inn are Navy Captain Charles Campbell and his intended bride, known only today as The Bride. According to the tale, Captain Campbell and The Bride were separated while he was away at sea, during which time The Bride waited for him at the Maryland Inn. Campbell was killed by a horse-drawn carriage as he was returning from sea to be reunited with his love at the inn, and she took her own life minutes later, both dying right outside the historic inn. Both The Bride and Captain Campbell are rumored to haunt the Maryland Inn to this day. According to authors Michael Carter and Julia Dray in Haunted Annapolis: Ghosts of the Capital City, The Bride paces around the fourth floor and Captain Campbell has been seen in his naval uniform in the basement taproom. Guests encountering ghosts in residence is an uncommon occurrence but is not unheard of; some guests in the fourth-floor guest rooms have felt a cold presence. La Posada de Santa Fe (1882) 2024 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America® Most Haunted Hotels Concord’s Colonial Inn (1716) Concord, MA

Colonial Williamsburg Resorts: Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection, and Colonial Houses (1750) and Williamsburg Inn (1937) Williamsburg, VA

Historic Inns of Annapolis (1772) Annapolis, MD

The Red Lion Inn (1773) Stockbridge, MA

The Sayre Mansion (1858) Bethlehem, PA

The Menger Hotel (1859) San Antonio, TX

La Posada de Santa Fe (1882) Santa Fe, NM

1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa (1886) Eureka Springs, AR

Hotel Monteleone (1886) New Orleans, LA

Casa Monica Resort & Spa (1888) St. Augustine, FL

Hotel del Coronado (1888) San Diego, CA

Jekyll Island Club Resort (1887) Jekyll Island, GA

Airlie (1899) Warrenton, Virginia

Claremont Club & Spa, A Fairmont Hotel (1915) Berkeley, CA

La Fonda (1922) Santa Fe, NM

The George Washington Hotel (1922) Washington, PA

The Emily Morgan San Antonio – a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel (1924) San Antonio, TX

Hawthorne Hotel (1925) Salem, MA

The Hotel Viking (1926) Newport, RI

Hassayampa Inn (1927) Prescott, AZ

The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa (1927) Sonoma, CA

Hotel Saranac, Curio Collection by Hilton (1927) Saranac Lake, NY

Lord Baltimore Hotel (1928) Baltimore, MD

The Wort Hotel (1941) Jackson, WY

Tubac Golf Resort and Spa (1789) Tubac, AZ (Credit: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by Monchisa) BOO BONUS 10 Of The Most Haunted Restaurants Of 2024 If you’re looking to break bread with some ghosts this Halloween, Yelp has compiled a list 10 “haunted” restaurants that “combine delicious eats, eerie apparitions, and an otherworldly good time.” Check them out here!

Locared in Santa Fe, New Mexico, La Posada de Santa Fe is not only known for its historical significance, but also its haunted history. The most famous ghost associated with the hotel is the original owner’s wife, Julia Staab. Julia endured numerous hardships, including the loss of a child and severe depression, and is said to still linger in her former residence. Guests and staff have reported seeing her apparition in the Staab House, particularly in Room 101, where she is said to appear near the fireplace. Her presence is often described as a melancholic but benign spirit, adding a layer of mystery and allure to the hotel. She is active with guests who are disrespectful to the team and resort. In one case, when moving furniture in her suite, Julia’s Suite (Room 101), a team member received strange, long scratches on his back as he was carrying out the furniture. The Rose Room on the ground floor of the main house was special to Julia, as this was where she hosted her tea parties. A silhouette has been seen by staff near the stained-glass window in the wee hours of the morning.

The Emily Morgan San Antonio – a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel (1924)

The Emily Morgan San Antonio – a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, which is located across from The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, is known to be one of the most haunted hotels in all of Texas. In 2015, it was even ranked by USA Today as the third most haunted hotel in the world. According to various reports, given by the hotel’s own management team, the most haunted floors are the seventh, ninth, and 14th floors. It was these floors that at one time functioned as the psychiatric ward, surgery level, and waiting area and morgue, respectively. At The Emily Morgan San Antonio, almost all of the paranormal reports involve ghosts and spirits from when the building was a hospital. Guests have reported strange things occurring on these floors. On the 14th level of the hotel, hauntings have been associated with a smell reminiscent of a hospital. It is uncommon, but not unheard of, for guests to report having a vision of a hospital scene–rather than their guest room–when they open their guest room door from the hallway. On the 12th floor, guests claim to have witnessed their bathroom doors opening and closing on their own. Others have seen lights flashing in their rooms. And yet others have reported seeing actual apparitions of nurses in the hallways as they push rickety gurneys down the corridor. Then the scene disappears into thin air, as if the ghostly image was never there in the first place.

Hassayampa Inn (1927)

Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona, has a reputation as an active haunt, with a variety of unexplained experiences reported since it opened in 1927. Most of its paranormal tales involve a ghost that many have called Faith. Legend has it that soon after the hotel opened, a bride (Faith) and her newlywed husband checked into the Hassayampa Inn on their honeymoon. According to the story, Faith’s husband went out to buy cigarettes and never returned. Faith waited for three days and then took her own life in despair. Since then, countless hotel guests and employees have reported encounters with a young woman throughout the hotel, crying at the end of a bed, dressed in a pink gown in the hallway, and appearing and disappearing from guest rooms. One housekeeper saw a woman by a bed, holding flowers and crying. When asked if she needed help, the woman vanished. Kitchen staff have reported feeling Faith’s presence in the kitchen, right before the burners on the stove suddenly went out. Others have reported strange cold spots in Faith’s honeymoon suite. Frequently, the smell of flowers emanates from the empty room. Others have experienced lights or the television turning on in the middle of the night, or waking to find their toothbrushes missing. However, Faith never threatens in these encounters; the heartbroken ghost simply appears unable to move on from her anguish. One recent guest, a young man, said he sensed someone in his room when he awoke. He drifted off to sleep and awoke to someone hugging him. Then he asked if there had been incidents of ghostly encounters at the hotel. “Oh, that’s just Faith,” the front desk clerk said.

Hotel Saranac, Curio Collection by Hilton (1927)

Goblins, ghouls, spirits, and specters all promise to be wandering the streets of Saranac Lake, New York, on Halloween night. Of course, most will be children dressed in costumes for the occasion. But deep in the heart of the Hotel Saranac, there may be a sighting of a distinguished man dressed in a black suit with tails and a top hat. Believers think that the man is Howard Littell; and, no, he is not in costume. Saranac Lake’s high school once stood on the grounds where the Hotel Saranac currently is located, and the dearly departed Littell was the superintendent of schools for nearly 35 years. Littell was known for roaming the high school’s hallways and keeping the students in line. The high school relocated in 1926, and Hotel Saranac was built on the site the following year. Littell moved on with the new high school, but–apparently–his spirit did not; people have claimed to have seen him wandering the halls of the hotel, perhaps looking to keep a stray student in line. Every floor has a story, from the spectral sightings near the ballroom on the second floor of Frances Peroni, who taught there when the hotel was owned by Paul Smith’s College, to the scratching of a ghost cat on the third floor. Stories abound about guests hearing singing on the sixth floor. Of course, some report that Howard Littell is still roaming the basement. Established in 1927 and inducted into Historic Hotels of America in 1998, Hotel Saranac was ranked #3 by public voting in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 Best Haunted Hotel contest.

Representing more than 300 historic hotels, Historic Hotels of America® is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. To be nominated and selected for membership into the program, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historic significance.