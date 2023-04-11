Tivoli Lighting Expands The ADAPT Family

Tivoli Lighting combined ADAPT glassware with their True RGB+W 3 channel DMX system, to provide an additional mix-and-match interior and exterior lighting options.

Offering all eleven standard 5” globes with the addition of three new 3.5” and 2.5-inch globes, the ADAPT family now offers 14 designer globes, 12” and 24” factory-molded standard spacing, two mounting options, and additional light shade choices for interior and exterior commercial and aesthetic architectural lighting. All the globes are conformal coated with shatter-resistant silicone to reduce fragmenting, should the glass break.

With Tivoli’s True RGB+W technology, the ADAPT system delivers more than 16 million combinations of pure and precise color tones. Its proprietary algorithm controls RGB+W (5000K) LEDs to produce superior color saturation and true white performance with only three DMX channels other than a standard four-channel system. Through DMX512 protocol, individual control of each globe provides a unique and personal environment And, each globe is auto-addressed for fast set-up and connection.

Operating on low voltage 24-volt DC power for long runs up to 80 globes each universe, the ADAPT True RGB+W system can be mounted using an optional suspension cable or a twist-off cap for surface mounting. The ADAPT True RGB+W system offers three shades: hat, dish, and flower. They are cULus listed and IP67-rated for wet locations with proprietary receptacles that eliminate water penetration thanks to a screw-on design and fitted double O-ring for a secure fit. The unique design delivers high-level performance and easy replacement.

Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance, and energy saving advantages.

