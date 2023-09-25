Tivoli Lighting Launches Tape Light Installation Program 

TivoTape Full Roll Program by Tivoli Lighting installs 164 feet of LED tape light with quick connectors for interior customized applications in the field or at a warehouse.

Available in both standard brightness (SB) and high output (HO) operating at 24VDC, TivoTape LED Tape Light offers a high 90+ CRI in color temperatures of 2200K, 2400K, 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and 5000K for strong visual acuity. The SB light delivers up to 227 lumens per foot, while consuming only 3 watts with a maximum run of 32 feet. The HO light provides 393 lumens per foot and uses only 4.4 watts with a maximum run of 21 feet.

TivoTape SB output can be cut in 2-inch increments whereas the HO has 4-inch cut intervals for custom applications, including a wide variety of cover, millwork, signage, and many other interior applications. This customizable feature helps eliminate product waste. The tape light has 0-100% dimming via MLV/ELV native, 0-10V (Sink) with DMX Drivers.

The LEDs in TivoTape are protected by eXo Shield, an ultra-thin protective coating that seals the electronic component and circuitry. With an IP54 rating for protection from nominal moisture and dust, the LEDs run cooler and longer. The eXo Shield also prevents color shift by helping the light tape remain clear and flexible.

TivoTape is designed for easy installation due to its 3M VHB adhesive that bonds the tape to a variety of surfaces. It can be applied to extrusions and smooth surfaces for even illumination with no bends or rises resulting from poor adhesive performance. To complement the TivoTape Full Roll Program, Tivoli offers a variety of quick connect power leads, jumper connectors and mounting channels.

TivoTape LED light tape maintains 70 percent of its lumens at 60,000 hours operating at -40°F (-40°C) to 140°F (60°C) and has a limited five-year warranty.