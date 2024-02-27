Tivoli Lighting Unveils Inspire Series Of Chandeliers

The Inspire Series of Chandeliers' Flexile light engines illuminate uniformly in various lengths to provide the traditional 360° neon look.

Tivoli Lighting introduced its Inspire Series of Chandeliers, which includes Array and Eos chandeliers with its Flexile light engine that illuminates uniformly in multiple lengths to provide the look of traditional 360° neon.

With their easily adjustable Flexile light engine to create a unique, personalized look, both Inspire Array and Eos are available in multiple LED color temperature options (2300K, 2700K, 3000K, 3500K and 4000K) and rod finishes (satin brass, vintage brass, brushed brass, black, white, natural aluminum, polished aluminum and brushed copper). They provide high luminous efficiency and a 95+ CRI. Dimming is achieved through TRIAC, ELV, MLV, 0-10V, and DMX.

Functional for architectural, entertainment, commercial and food-grade environments, Inspire Array and Eos have a UV-stabilized silicone housing that resists saline solutions, acids, alkali, corrosive gasses, yellowing and cracking. The new chandeliers operate on low-voltage 24-volt DC power.

Inspire Array has a 32.5” light engine (two pieces at 16.25”) with 96” and 120” rods. Typical ceiling heights for the fixture are between 27” and 48” depending on finished design. Standard factory length for the hang-straight rod is 24” but is field cuttable.

Inspire Eos has a 16.25” light engine with 48” and 72” rods. The typical height for the fixture is between 27” and 30” depending on the finished design. Field adjustment will determine overall height and design once installed.

Inspire series of chandeliers, Array and Eos, consume only 73.1 watts to 146.25 watts per unit. IP54-rated to prevent contamination from dust and particles, the chandeliers are CE and RoHS listed and will perform in temperatures from -68°F to 131°F with a 70,000-hour performance life. A five-year limited warranty comes standard.