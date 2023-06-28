Tone Task Chair Created By Teknion

Teknion introduced Tone. Tone is the latest task chair pushed to market from workplace furniture manufacturer Teknion in partnership with forpeople.

Tone is an entry-level, fully adjustable task chair that provides users with what they are looking for without the extra bells and whistles. Its existence challenges the normalized convention that affordable means limited options and compromised comfort. Thoughtful in each detail at an accessible pricepoint, Tone innovatively marries the needs of people, place, and planet.

Designed to blend seamlessly into any interior setting, Tone’s rounded frame invites touch while the pure silhouette balances simplicity with superior comfort. Quiet yet efficient, Tone also allows for an expressive use of materials with two different mesh styles and sleeve add-ons that provide a visual refresh of the same chair. Performance Mesh features a breathable, open translucent weave while Lifestyle Mesh offers a softer, tighter weave similar to residential fabric. An innovative knit sleeve, adapted from the organic structure of a leaf, adds tactile softness and comfort to the Tone chair. Artisanal in design and craftsmanship, dual yarn pairings create organic mélange details. Made to fit, the knit sleeve adds texture with minimal fabric waste and environmental impact.

By minimizing the scope of the chair’s capabilities to focus on fine-tuning the core mechanisms prone to quick wear and tear, Tone reinforces reliability and safety without compromising aesthetics. Each component from the seat to the armrests is adjustable in both height and depth. Task chair adjusts 4”, adjusting to leg length for proper posture and circulation. The chair also adjusts 2 3/8” deep to promote proper contact with the chair back helping reduce pressure behind knees. Additionally, with a synchro-tilt ratio of 2.5:1, Tone locks in four positions or freely reclines, and provides appropriate support for varying work postures.

