M iami remains the most termite-infested city in America, according to Orkin’s Top 50 Termite Cities list. Following close behind, Los Angeles and Tampa held onto their second and third-place spots, rounding out the top three cities with the most termite trouble in the country.

This year, Houston made its debut at number seven on the list of top cities for termites, and for the first time ever Oklahoma City and Waco, Texas made the top 50.

There are more than 2,000 species of termites, 40 of them are active in the U.S. (Photo: Adobe Stock / Siwapot Narukietmont)

Orkin’s annual Termite Cities list is based on data from cities where Orkin Pros performed the most residential termite treatments. The data was collected from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024 and helps Orkin better understand the extent of termite problems in each city. Warmer temperatures that last longer each year are increasing the threat termites pose, and buildings should be prepared before the warmer months. Hotter weather can increase the rate at which termites break down wood, and drier conditions may allow termites to be more active. Termites thrive in warm temperatures, which is one reason warmer-climate cities tend to top Orkin’s annual list. Termite Takeaways There are more than 2,000 species of termites in the world, and 40 of them are active in the United States, according to Orkin. They share similar characteristics to ants and typically measure between ¼ to ½ inch long. Termites range in color from white to light brown. Top 10 Termite-Infested Cities Miami, fl Los Angeles, ca Tampa, FL Washington, DC Orlando, FL West Palm Beach, FL Houston, tx San Diego, ca Baltimore, md Dallas, tx (Source: Orkin, Top 50 Termite Cities list)

Here are some signs of a termite infestation:

A temporary swarm of small, winged insects inside the facility or around the soil outside

Cracked or bubbling paint or wood that sounds hollow when tapped

Mud tubes on exterior walls, wooden beams, or in crawl spaces

An accumulation of wings or frass (termite droppings)

Termites are a threat to buildings made of all materials. Here are some preventive measures: