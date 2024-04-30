Physical workplaces are making a comeback, with nearly all organizations encouraging or mandating on-site work to some degree, finds Envoy research.

Many organizations are struggling to keep pace with the evolving demands of the workplace, according to a new eBook from Envoy. The eBook, “Tomorrow’s tech, yesterday’s tactics: Bridging the gap to a future-ready workplace” explores current workplace challenges based on the survey responses of over 400 executives across key departments including facilities, security, IT, and HR. The survey data was conducted in partnership with with Hanover Research.

Nearly all (96%) of organizations are encouraging or mandating onsite work with some regularity, highlighting a significant shift back to physical workplaces, found Envoy. However, organizational leaders face challenges in measuring success and managing their work spaces. They often lack the data and technology to ensure physical security, optimize space usage, and make informed resource allocation decisions. This gap leaves organizations vulnerable to security breaches, inefficient workplaces, and wasted resources.

Envoy’s research revealed that:

One-third of organizations still manage most of their workplace operations manually.

The biggest workplace management challenges companies face are maintaining security and compliance across locations (48%), and adapting to new technologies (47%).

66% of organizations want to use workplace data to improve employee experience, establish data-driven work policies, such as an onsite schedule (66%), and repurpose unused workspaces (42%).

51% believe advancements in AI will most shape the workplace over the next decade.

Despite demand for data and new technologies, 78% of companies are either actively consolidating their tech stacks or are exploring consolidation options.

“Outdated workplace management hinders cost control, compliance adherence and crafting a stellar employee experience,” said Cormac Twomey, CTO at Envoy. “Leaders dream of AI-powered offices, yet most grapple with manual processes, creating data gaps and security weaknesses. This necessitates immediate action – automating tasks and consolidating tools onto integrated platforms is no longer a luxury. It’s the only course to avoid ballooning costs and crippling compliance issues.”

Operational Challenges: Distributed Teams, Flexible Work Schedules

With more people back in physical offices, facilities managers are under pressure to evolve their tech stack to accurately measure a variety of workplace operations. Looking ahead, 91% of survey respondents envision the future of their workplace as hybrid or fully onsite. However, managing distributed teams and flexible work schedules presents operational challenges. Without comprehensive occupancy data organizations lack the insights needed to optimize space and make informed real estate decisions. Envoy’s survey found that one-third of organizations manage the majority of their workplace operations manually. This inefficiency comes at a cost – IDC estimates the annual revenue impact caused by manual processes can be upwards of 20-30%.

Top occupancy data insights for workplace leaders include enhancing employee experience (66%), establishing data-driven work policies like onsite schedules (66%), and maximizing space utilization by repurposing unused areas (42%).

Today’s Biggest Work Challenge: Physical Security

In addition to dispersed employees and fragmented data sources, physical security and compliance are key drivers for companies to adopt new technology that protects their people and spaces. The primary challenges facing workplaces today are managing security and compliance across multiple locations (48%), promoting onsite collaboration (37%) with the proper resources for a distributed or hybrid workforce (35%), and adapting to new technology to support all of the above (47%).

Having a distributed workforce with varying employee traffic patterns further complicates security and compliance needs. Manual security processes make it difficult to see trends in your visitor and employee occupancy data, which affects your ability to plan ahead and make sure you have the right security and safety controls in place. According to a recent study, 62% of businesses plan to allocate more resources to workplace protection in 2024.

Having a distributed workforce with varying employee traffic patterns further complicates security and compliance needs. Manual security processes make it difficult to see trends in your visitor and employee occupancy data, which affects your ability to plan ahead and make sure you have the right security and safety controls in place. According to a recent study, 62% of businesses plan to allocate more resources to workplace protection in 2024.

Workplace Innovation vs. Consolidation

Envoy’s survey found that the majority of respondents expressed interest in investing in new and emerging workplace tech, such as automation and AI. Just over half (51%) of organizations believe that technological advancements with AI will be the most influential factor in shaping the modern workplace, specifically when it comes to enhancing onsite experiences.

While some workplace leaders are buying into the hype around AI, tech consolidation and cost efficiency continue to be top of mind. Despite wanting the latest and greatest tech features, survey respondents shared that 78% of organizations are exploring or actively consolidating their tech stacks to cut down on costs. This highlights the challenge of balancing innovation with economic realities.

To learn more about the disconnect between the high-tech future workplace leaders envision and the outdated systems they rely on today, read the full report here.