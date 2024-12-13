Tork announced a new compressed hand towel option for the Tork Xpress Multifold hand towel system that is 50% compressed, enabling dispensers to hold twice as many towels to serve twice as many customers before requiring a refill. Businesses benefit from reduced storage needs and spending less time maintaining their facilities.

In the manufacturing process, unique compression technology reduces the amount of air in the hand towel bundle, effectively compacting the bundles and resulting in a 27% reduction in packaging material. Transport vehicles can then fit almost twice as many compressed towel bundles per truck, contributing to reduced carbon emissions. Businesses can also store double the amount of paper towels, optimizing the capacity of both their storage and existing Tork Xpress hand towel dispensers. Compressed towels offer the same quality Tork customers are accustomed to.

The Tork Xpress Multifold hand towel system allows anyone to easily refill the dispenser without prior training. Tork hygiene products and services aim to meet the needs of all businesses, particularly those with smaller facilities and without dedicated on-site facility managers.

Although compressed bundles contain more towels, the smaller bundles are designed for easier handling during the refill process and employees can carry twice as many hand towels on a cleaning cart—saving them time in transport and refilling dispensers.