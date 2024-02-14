Tower Tech’s FireStrong Towers earn FM Approvals’ Certification.

Tower Tech USA is the only fully factory-assembled maker of FRP cooling towers to receive an FM Approvals’ certification.

Tower Tech USA announced its achievement as the only fully factory-assembled maker of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) cooling towers to receive an FM Approvals’ certification.

This recognition demonstrates the company’s commitment to designing and manufacturing world-class cooling tower solutions that meet the highest standards of fire and storm safety. An FM-approved certification assures customers that the product they are investing in has undergone rigorous testing, meeting global standards for loss prevention against fire, wind, earthquakes and wind-borne debris from storms (hurricanes, tornadoes, derechos, etc.).

The auxiliary benefit of buying a cooling tower that meets the highest of safety standards also means that maintenance costs can be reduced and the reliability of existing HVAC systems can be enhanced.

The FM Approvals’ certification complements Tower Tech’s existing certifications for wind, seismic and missile impact, positioning the cooling towers as resilient, reliable and strong in the industry.

After thorough testing, the entire Tower Tech product line is now available in the FM-approved FireStrong configuration. Tower Tech offers the option to upgrade its products with FireStrong and StormStrong FRP composite technology. The FireStrong upgrade will help harden a facility for potential fires, and the StormStrong upgrade helps combat extreme weather.