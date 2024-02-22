Trane Fort Smith Plant Celebrates Safety Achievement

“Ensuring the safety of our people at work is our highest priority,” said Carter Roth, plant manager. “This milestone recognizes and celebrates our associates’ unwavering commitment to creating and nurturing a culture of safety that has spanned more than 12 years! Putting safety first is just one of the things that makes Trane Fort Smith a place people want to work.”

Congressman Steve Womack of Arkansas’ 3rd Congressional District, Representative Cindy Crawford of Arkansas’ 51st District, Fort Smith Mayor George McGill, Arkansas Department of Labor Chief of Staff Steve Guntharp, as well as other local and statewide public officials, and community members joined Trane business leaders and employees to recognize the milestone.

“Congratulations to the Trane Fort Smith team on 12 consecutive years without a loss time injury,” said Congressman Womack. “This remarkable accomplishment shows how employee safety and care are integral to the company’s success. Business is booming, and the Trane Fort Smith team is part of making that happen.”