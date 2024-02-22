Trane Fort Smith Plant Celebrates Safety Achievement

This week in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Trane® − by Trane Technologies celebrated a significant safety milestone at its Commercial HVAC manufacturing facility. Trane Fort Smith employees achieved 5,000,000 work hours, approximately 12 years, without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness on October 31, 2023.
The Trane Fort Smith plant manufactures custom HVAC units, custom air-handling systems, and components for commercial applications, including schools, office buildings, health care, multi-family residential, hotels and more. The facility is on track to reach 6 million hours without a lost time incident by October 2025. There are approximately 200 employees at the site, where Trane has operated for 29 years.
“Ensuring the safety of our people at work is our highest priority,” said Carter Roth, plant manager. “This milestone recognizes and celebrates our associates’ unwavering commitment to creating and nurturing a culture of safety that has spanned more than 12 years! Putting safety first is just one of the things that makes Trane Fort Smith a place people want to work.”
Congressman Steve Womack of Arkansas’ 3rd Congressional District, Representative Cindy Crawford of Arkansas’ 51st District, Fort Smith Mayor George McGill, Arkansas Department of Labor Chief of Staff Steve Guntharp, as well as other local and statewide public officials, and community members joined Trane business leaders and employees to recognize the milestone.
“Congratulations to the Trane Fort Smith team on 12 consecutive years without a loss time injury,” said Congressman Womack. “This remarkable accomplishment shows how employee safety and care are integral to the company’s success. Business is booming, and the Trane Fort Smith team is part of making that happen.”
Lockheed Martin Wins NSC’s 2023 Networks Innovation AwardAwards recognize effective approaches to protect employees’ health, safety, the environment. Read more…
The plant has a long track record of providing a safe and uplifting work environment for its employees; sustainable, high-performing products for customers; and leading by example in support of Trane Technologies’ purpose to achieve a more sustainable world.
Trane Fort Smith has upgraded its HVAC, lighting and water systems to reduce energy and water usage, while creating a more comfortable, efficient environment, and eliminated wood waste to landfill in 2021.