Trane Releases BrainBox AI-Powered Autonomous Control

Trane Autonomous Control powered by BrainBox AI optimizes Trane building systems to reduce energy consumption and minimize carbon emissions utilizing artificial intelligence.

The Trane Autonomous Control product uses artificial intelligence to automatically identify and perform system optimization actions. By running 24 hours a day and seven days a week, the building control product continuously optimizes and improves system performance with the goal of decarbonizing and reducing energy consumption. It does so utilizing predictive data. Designed as an enhancement to existing Trane systems, it is self-motivated, constantly observing, correcting, and improving its functionality.

Notable capabilities include:

Capturing and synthesizing a wealth of real-time and predictive data, including occupancy levels, weather patterns, and system performance information, to optimize efficiency and carbon reduction without sacrificing comfort.

Improving system performance and reducing operating and maintenance costs without investing in additional equipment or employees.

Supporting sustainability goals by reducing energy use and minimizing carbon emissions.

The BrainBox AI-Powered Autonomous Control is also available as a cloud-based service offering that requires no additional hardware. It is designed to function as a highly scalable artificial intelligence tool that can support multiple buildings with its single solution.