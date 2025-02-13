Contact Us

Trane Unveils New Trane Connect Platform For Building Management

Trane Connect offers enhanced energy efficiency and predictive maintenance for improved HVAC system management.

trane-connect-homepage

Trane recently announced the new Trane Connect for customers across North America, giving building owners and managers a modern, cloud-based, all-in-one smart commercial building portal to access insights and controls.

The integrated Trane Connect enhances building and operational efficiency, allowing customers to improve the utilization of labor and energy, streamline maintenance, and increase the life of HVAC equipment. The portal provides access to building systems and assets securely from anywhere 24 hours a day, saving time and operational costs.

As many as 20,000 users around the world benefit from Trane Connect to access their building automation and management systems and energy insights, including Trane Tracer SC+ and other control brands.

Key Features Of Trane Connect

  • Data-Driven Insights: The platform collects and analyzes data from HVAC systems to provide actionable insights, empowering facility managers to make informed decisions that enhance system performance and occupant comfort.
  • Enhanced Energy Efficiency: The platform utilizes advanced analytics to identify opportunities for energy savings, helping to reduce energy consumption and lower utility costs.
  • Predictive Maintenance: Trane Connect’s predictive maintenance capabilities allow users to anticipate potential issues before they become major problems, reducing downtime and extending the lifespan of HVAC equipment.
  • User-Friendly Interface: The platform features an intuitive interface that simplifies system management, making it easy for users to navigate and access key performance metrics.
  • Seamless Integration: Trane Connect integrates with existing building management systems and IoT devices, providing a unified solution for comprehensive building automation.
