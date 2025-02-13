Trane recently announced the new Trane Connect for customers across North America, giving building owners and managers a modern, cloud-based, all-in-one smart commercial building portal to access insights and controls.

The integrated Trane Connect enhances building and operational efficiency, allowing customers to improve the utilization of labor and energy, streamline maintenance, and increase the life of HVAC equipment. The portal provides access to building systems and assets securely from anywhere 24 hours a day, saving time and operational costs.

As many as 20,000 users around the world benefit from Trane Connect to access their building automation and management systems and energy insights, including Trane Tracer SC+ and other control brands.

Key Features Of Trane Connect