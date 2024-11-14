Trojan Battery Company plans to show its various battery lines at the ISSA Show North America 2024, November 19-21. Trojan Battery (booth #4008) will display its Trojan lithium-ion, AES AGM, and flooded lead acid batteries that improve the performance and lengthen the runtimes of ride-on, stand-on, and walk-behind floor scrubbers, floor sweepers, burnishers, and floor cleaning equipment.



Uninterrupted Power For Floor Cleaners

In its booth, Trojan will showcase deep-cycle batteries that deliver reliable uninterrupted power, optimize total cost of ownership, and address sustainability initiatives for various kinds of floorcare technology. Among the energy solutions on display at the ISSA Show will be: