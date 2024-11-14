Contact Us

Trojan Battery To Show Power Innovations For Floor Cleaning Equipment At ISSA Show

Trojan plans to display energy solutions that increase runtimes of floor scrubbers, sweepers, burnishers, and other floorcare equipment.

ISSA Promo image from Trojan

Trojan Battery Company plans to show its various battery lines at the ISSA Show North America 2024, November 19-21. Trojan Battery (booth #4008) will display its Trojan lithium-ion, AES AGM, and flooded lead acid batteries that improve the performance and lengthen the runtimes of ride-on, stand-on, and walk-behind floor scrubbers, floor sweepers, burnishers, and floor cleaning equipment.

Uninterrupted Power For Floor Cleaners 

In its booth, Trojan will showcase deep-cycle batteries that deliver reliable uninterrupted power, optimize total cost of ownership, and address sustainability initiatives for various kinds of floorcare technology. Among the energy solutions on display at the ISSA Show will be:

  • GC2 24V and 36V lithium-ion batteries: Designed with safety in mind, these batteries boast long runtimes and lifetimes along with fast charging with no maintenance required.   
  • AES AGM batteries: These deliver up to 3x the cycle life of standard AGM batteries, maintain high capacity in extreme deep-cycling, are tested to withstand partial state of charge (PSoC), and operate in harsh environments. Trojan AES AGM have won six product innovation awards in the past year.
  • Flooded lead acid batteries: Designed with advanced T2 technology, Trojan’s range of flooded lead acid batteries provide trusted, reliable performance.
