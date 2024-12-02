Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Security & Safety

TSA Unleashes 2025 Canine Calendar

The 2025 TSA Canine Calendar honors more than 1,000 explosives detection dogs that protect transportation facilities across the U.S.

As December kicks off, a new year is just around the corner — and that means it’s time for a new calendar. If you’re a dog lover and/or a security professional in search of a 2025 calendar, here’s one that might be paws-itively perfect: The 2025 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Canine Calendar is now available for download. An annual tradition, the TSA Canine Calendar honors the agency’s more than 1,000 explosives detection canines working in airports across the United States.

TSA uses canines as a critical component of its multilayered security strategy. Each year, about 300 new canine recruits complete an intensive 16-week training program at the TSA Canine Training Center, located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. During training, these highly skilled canines are paired with their handlers, master the art of detecting a variety of explosives odors, and socialize to adapt to busy transportation environments before reporting to their permanent duty stations.

The 2025 TSA Canine Calendar highlights 13 extraordinary canines selected from more than 80 entries submitted by TSA teams nationwide. Each month features photos and fun facts about each of these canine heroes. 

2025 TSA Canine Calendar
Barni, a five-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer explosives detection canine at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is this year’s cover canine and Cutest Canine Contest winner. (Source: 2025 TSA Canine Calendar)

 This year’s featured canines and the airports they protect include:

  • Argo: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
  • Arina: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
  • Badger: Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
  • Barni: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
  • Bely: Charleston International Airport (CHS)
  • Beny: Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)
  • Birdie: Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)
  • Bruno: Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN)
  • Carlo: Kansas City International Airport (MCI)
  • Dodo: Portland International Airport (PDX)
  • Hary: Richmond International Airport (RIC)
  • Kipper: San Diego International Airport (SAN)
  • Smokie: Dallas Love Field (DAL)
2025 TSA Canine Calendar
Smokie, a three year old Sable German Shepherd, is serious about his paw-trolling duties at Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL). (Source: 2025 TSA Canine Calendar)

The new calendar features this year’s Cutest Canine Contest winner, Barni, a five-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer explosives detection canine at San Francisco International Airport. Barni combines a calm and professional demeanor with a sweet and playful side and enjoys chasing squirrels, greeting his four-legged co-workers, and playing fetch with a squeaky ball.

TSA canines and their handlers are vital in detecting explosives and deterring threats across all transportation modes. These teams exemplify dedication, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to transportation security and keeping the traveling public safe.

For a behind the scenes look at what it is like to be an explosives detection canine handler, watch the Explosives Detection Canine Handler video below.

Click here for more facility management-related news and insight about security on Facility Executive

Facilities Management, FacilityBlog, Featured, Physical Security, Security & Safety, Videos

2025 Transportation Security Administration Canine Calendar, airport security, Airports, Calendar, Explosives Detection Canine Program, explosives detection canines, K-9, Security, Security Dogs, The 2025 TSA Canine Calendar, transportation facilities, Transportation Security Administration, TSA, Working Dogs

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

$43M In Tax Credits Will Revitalize 10 Iowa Historic Buildings

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon