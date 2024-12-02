TSA Unleashes 2025 Canine Calendar

As December kicks off, a new year is just around the corner — and that means it’s time for a new calendar. If you’re a dog lover and/or a security professional in search of a 2025 calendar, here’s one that might be paws-itively perfect: The 2025 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Canine Calendar is now available for download. An annual tradition, the TSA Canine Calendar honors the agency’s more than 1,000 explosives detection canines working in airports across the United States.

TSA uses canines as a critical component of its multilayered security strategy. Each year, about 300 new canine recruits complete an intensive 16-week training program at the TSA Canine Training Center, located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. During training, these highly skilled canines are paired with their handlers, master the art of detecting a variety of explosives odors, and socialize to adapt to busy transportation environments before reporting to their permanent duty stations. The 2025 TSA Canine Calendar highlights 13 extraordinary canines selected from more than 80 entries submitted by TSA teams nationwide. Each month features photos and fun facts about each of these canine heroes. Barni, a five-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer explosives detection canine at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is this year’s cover canine and Cutest Canine Contest winner. (Source: 2025 TSA Canine Calendar)

This year’s featured canines and the airports they protect include:

Argo: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Arina: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) Badger: Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) Barni: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Bely: Charleston International Airport (CHS)

Charleston International Airport (CHS) Beny: Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) Birdie: Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) Bruno: Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN)

Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) Carlo: Kansas City International Airport (MCI)

Kansas City International Airport (MCI) Dodo: Portland International Airport (PDX)

Portland International Airport (PDX) Hary: Richmond International Airport (RIC)

Richmond International Airport (RIC) Kipper: San Diego International Airport (SAN)

San Diego International Airport (SAN) Smokie: Dallas Love Field (DAL) Smokie, a three year old Sable German Shepherd, is serious about his paw-trolling duties at Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL). (Source: 2025 TSA Canine Calendar)

The new calendar features this year’s Cutest Canine Contest winner, Barni, a five-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer explosives detection canine at San Francisco International Airport. Barni combines a calm and professional demeanor with a sweet and playful side and enjoys chasing squirrels, greeting his four-legged co-workers, and playing fetch with a squeaky ball.

TSA canines and their handlers are vital in detecting explosives and deterring threats across all transportation modes. These teams exemplify dedication, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to transportation security and keeping the traveling public safe.

For a behind the scenes look at what it is like to be an explosives detection canine handler, watch the Explosives Detection Canine Handler video below.