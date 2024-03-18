Tuskegee University Picks JLL For Facilities Maintenance 

Private, historically black land grant university Tuskegee University recently selected JLL to provide integrated facilities management (IFM) services for its 5,000-acre campus in Tuskegee, Alabama.

Tuskegee University is the only Historically Black College and University (HBCU) designated a National Historic Site. Starting this month, JLL’s Education IFM team is responsible for maintaining and preserving the university’s grounds and 100 buildings housing more than 1.7 million square feet.

“Tuskegee University is excited to partner with JLL in providing full-service, comprehensive and professional building management services to maintain and to preserve the grounds and buildings on the campus of Tuskegee University,” said Marcus Dean, the university’s Associate Vice President of Facilities and Construction.

JLL is providing Tuskegee University with an equipment system and maintenance program using cutting-edge technology. This includes the Corrigo computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) to efficiently manage and monitor tasks while simultaneously driving savings for the university.

Tuskegee’s approximately 2,800 students, 807 employees, and numerous visitors will benefit from JLL’s building engineering; electrical, elevator and HVAC maintenance; fire and life safety; landscaping and grounds maintenance; and janitorial, waste disposal, and recycling services.

JLL will also implement a pilot training program with the city of Tuskegee and Macon County School District which will result in a pathway to employment. JLL has committed 100% of proposed subcontracted dollars to minority business enterprises.

De’Von Williams, Executive Director, Solutions Development, and Reginald Adams, Senior Vice President, Education Operations, with JLL worked with the university during the selection process. Allysia Kizzee, Director of Facilities, leads the on-site JLL team.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Tuskegee University,” said Williams. “Our new relationship is not just a contract; it’s a dynamic alliance that propels us into the future of innovation, collaboration and shared success.”