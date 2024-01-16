U.S. Bullet Proofing Joins Partner Alliance For Safer Schools

As part of its commitment to providing comprehensive security measures for safer schools, USBP announced its partnership to PASS.

As part of its commitment to providing comprehensive school and campus security solutions, Specialty Fenestration Group (SFG), parent company of U.S. Bullet Proofing (USBP) announced its corporate partnership and membership to the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS).

PASS is an organization that provides in-depth information and unbiased guidelines for safeguarding school facilities. Created by a diverse team from the security, education, infrastructure, and corporate sectors, it offers comprehensive solutions for ensuring school safety and security. It provides in-depth and meticulously vetted information on best practices for securing school facilities, drawing on the expertise of professionals from the education, public safety, and industry sectors.

The partnership was born out of many schools still lacking the necessary resources, guidelines, and best practices to protect their premises. However, many schools have access to multiple funding programs from the federal government, as well as state and local grants. Last October, the Department of Justice awarded a significant grant of approximately $190 million for school security upgrades. This funding aims to bolster the security measures and ensure a safe learning environment for everyone involved.

Thus, USBP and PASS joined forces to provide comprehensive security measures for safer schools. They have an extensive selection of door, window and transaction security solutions, including security vestibules, doors, windows, and curtain wall systems that are specifically tailored to meet the needs of every classroom, campus, and budget.