U.S. Executives Plan To Increase Sustainability Spending

Conducted in July 2024, the survey included responses from over 200 CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs across various industries in July 2024.

Despite its complexity, building decarbonization stands as the highest priority for executives in their sustainability strategies through 2025, according to the survey.

“Companies that invest in addressing climate change will see benefits across the board,” said David Gitlin, Chairman and CEO of Carrier. “Not only is it essential for the environment, but it also delivers value to investors, customers and the companies themselves.”

The survey also highlighted the impact of government incentives on sustainability plans: Despite concerns over potential changes to legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), 81% of respondents said they would continue or increase their sustainability investments even if incentives were rolled back.