U.S. Secret Service Publishes Guide On School Safety

The United States Secret Service, alongside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, unveiled research that explores how to improve school safety.

“Improving School Safety Through Bystander Reporting: A Toolkit for Strengthening K-12 Reporting Process” discusses the importance of these reporting programs to ensure students are able to have a “trusted avenue for seeking help and reporting concerns when issues arise.” By reporting concerns early, intervention can prevent escalation.

The guide aims to provide “actionable, practical, and cost-effective” steps to prevent harm or acts of violence in K-12 schools. It covers the threats and security challenges schools are facing, and offers guidance for schools on how to create reporting programs that will work best for their unique communities. The guide prioritizes five key strategies, which include: encouraging bystanders to come forward with their concerns; making reporting safe and accessible; following up on reports and being transparent about how a concern is being addressed; and creating a positive space for students to feel comfortable coming forward with their concerns.

To read the full report, click here.