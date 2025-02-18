Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Newsletters
Home » In The News » Facilities Management

U.S. Sees Four Consecutive Weeks Of Increased Flu Activity

Walgreens Flu Index tracks high levels of flu in most states, including significantly higher flu activity across the country when compared to the same time last year.

The Walgreens Flu Index has tracked its fourth consecutive week of increasing flu activity, with most states across the country experiencing high levels of flu. Overall, U.S. flu activity over the last four weeks is significantly higher when compared to the same time last year – flu activity from the week ending February 8, 2025, was 204% higher compared to the week ending February 10, 2024.

Flu Activity
For 11 years, the Walgreens Flu Index has provided an early and accurate view of disease trends. The last four consecutive weeks of data have shown increasing flu activity across the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Walgreens Flu Index is an online, interactive tool that tracks weekly flu activity based on flu-related prescription data across the company’s community pharmacy locations nationwide. Index data is updated every Tuesday and allows users to search by market or state to see where their geographic area ranks for flu activity. Data from the week ending February 8, 2025, shows the top five states with flu activity are Oklahoma, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas.

“What’s most concerning is not the number of cases but the number of hospitalizations and outpatient visits that we are seeing,” said Anita Patel, vice president of pharmacy services development at Walgreens. “I don’t believe cases have peaked yet, so it’s critical for people to remember to wash their hands frequently, and if you’re feeling symptoms, get tested right away.”

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that this flu season is the most intense in 15 years. The percentage of flu-symptom-driven doctors’ visits is higher than the peak of any winter flu season since 2009-2010.1

“What’s most concerning is not the number of cases but the number of hospitalizations and outpatient visits that we are seeing.”

— Anita Patel, VP, Pharmacy Services Development, Walgreens

1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Weekly US Influenza Surveillance Report: Key Updates for Week 5, ending February 1, 2025.” February 7, 2025.

Read more about health and wellness in the workplace on Facility Executive.


Business Continuity, Employees, Facilities Management, FacilityBlog, Featured, Productivity, Workplace Safety

Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Disease Trends, Flu, Flu Activity, Flu Index, flu season, Health and Wellness, Infectious Diseases, United States, Walgreens, Walgreens Flu Index

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Under the care of ABM, systems perform, businesses prosper, and occupants thrive.

Where Others See a Facility, We See Possibility

Under the care of ABM, systems perform, businesses prosper, and occupants thrive.

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Previous

EHS Leaders Struggle To Drive Critical Safety Improvements

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon