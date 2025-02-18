U.S. Sees Four Consecutive Weeks Of Increased Flu Activity

T he Walgreens Flu Index has tracked its fourth consecutive week of increasing flu activity, with most states across the country experiencing high levels of flu. Overall, U.S. flu activity over the last four weeks is significantly higher when compared to the same time last year – flu activity from the week ending February 8, 2025, was 204% higher compared to the week ending February 10, 2024.

For 11 years, the Walgreens Flu Index has provided an early and accurate view of disease trends. The last four consecutive weeks of data have shown increasing flu activity across the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Walgreens Flu Index is an online, interactive tool that tracks weekly flu activity based on flu-related prescription data across the company’s community pharmacy locations nationwide. Index data is updated every Tuesday and allows users to search by market or state to see where their geographic area ranks for flu activity. Data from the week ending February 8, 2025, shows the top five states with flu activity are Oklahoma, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas.

“What’s most concerning is not the number of cases but the number of hospitalizations and outpatient visits that we are seeing,” said Anita Patel, vice president of pharmacy services development at Walgreens. “I don’t believe cases have peaked yet, so it’s critical for people to remember to wash their hands frequently, and if you’re feeling symptoms, get tested right away.” Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that this flu season is the most intense in 15 years. The percentage of flu-symptom-driven doctors’ visits is higher than the peak of any winter flu season since 2009-2010.1 “What’s most concerning is not the number of cases but the number of hospitalizations and outpatient visits that we are seeing.” — Anita Patel, VP, Pharmacy Services Development, Walgreens

1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Weekly US Influenza Surveillance Report: Key Updates for Week 5, ending February 1, 2025.” February 7, 2025.



