UCI Health Powers First U.S. All-Electric Hospital Campus

The University of California, Irvine and its health system, UCI Health, will install two solar photovoltaic (PV) arrays atop new parking structures at its innovative, all-electric, zero-emission medical campus in Orange County. UCI Health is working with Ameresco, Inc., a cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, on the project.
The initiative represents a major step towards UCI Health’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality and procuring 100% clean energy. It will make the new UCI Health – Irvine Campus Medical Complex — in addition to The Joe C. Wen & Family Center for Advanced Care — one of the most sustainable healthcare facilities in the nation.
The UCI Health – Irvine medical campus opened in 2024, with outpatient care at the Joe C. Wen & Family Center for Advanced Care and the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and Ambulatory Care building. The final phase includes a 144-bed acute care hospital and is slated to open in 2025, providing state-of-the-art medical care to the surrounding community.
In addition the parking structure’s rooftop solar panels, here are some sustainable and wellness elements incorporated at the UCI Health – Irvine Campus Medical Complex:
- Facade design: Reduces solar heat gain and glare while maintaining views.
- Fritting on windows: Reduces solar heat gain and lowers the danger to birds.
- Glass: Natural light reduces the need for energy for lighting.
- Energy efficiency: All-electric central utility plant does not rely on natural gas combustion for primary building heat and domestic water heating.
- Natural environments: Outdoor areas easily accessible for patients, visitors, and staff.
- Coastal landscaping: Natural landscape and trails adjacent to San Joaquin Marsh Reserve.
- Ramping system: Provides universal accessibility to the marsh and naturescape walk
Ameresco is responsible for the turnkey design, engineering, arrangement of financing, and construction of the new PV systems. In addition, Ameresco will provide operation and maintenance services to ensure optimal system performance over the full 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) term. The PV arrays, with a combined capacity of approximately 1.4 MW, are expected to generate over 2.3 million kWh of clean energy in the first year alone equivalent to the annual energy consumption of over 200 homes.
“By helping construct the first all-electric, zero-emission hospital campus in the U.S., we’re not only advancing the sustainability goals of UCI Health but enabling them to stay focused on their core mission to ‘Discover, Teach, Heal,’” said Lou Maltezos, Executive Vice President of Ameresco. “We’re proud to collaborate with UCI Health on this groundbreaking initiative, providing long-term energy savings and operational stability that will set a new standard for the healthcare industry – what a win for all involved.”
