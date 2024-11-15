UCI Health Powers First U.S. All-Electric Hospital Campus

T he University of California, Irvine and its health system, UCI Health, will install two solar photovoltaic (PV) arrays atop new parking structures at its innovative, all-electric, zero-emission medical campus in Orange County. UCI Health is working with Ameresco, Inc., a cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, on the project.

The initiative represents a major step towards UCI Health’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality and procuring 100% clean energy. It will make the new UCI Health – Irvine Campus Medical Complex — in addition to The Joe C. Wen & Family Center for Advanced Care — one of the most sustainable healthcare facilities in the nation.

(Source: Ameresco)

The UCI Health – Irvine medical campus opened in 2024, with outpatient care at the Joe C. Wen & Family Center for Advanced Care and the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and Ambulatory Care building. The final phase includes a 144-bed acute care hospital and is slated to open in 2025, providing state-of-the-art medical care to the surrounding community.

In addition the parking structure’s rooftop solar panels, here are some sustainable and wellness elements incorporated at the UCI Health – Irvine Campus Medical Complex:

Facade design: Reduces solar heat gain and glare while maintaining views.

Reduces solar heat gain and glare while maintaining views. Fritting on windows: Reduces solar heat gain and lowers the danger to birds.

Reduces solar heat gain and lowers the danger to birds. Glass: Natural light reduces the need for energy for lighting.

Natural light reduces the need for energy for lighting. Energy efficiency: All-electric central utility plant does not rely on natural gas combustion for primary building heat and domestic water heating.

All-electric central utility plant does not rely on natural gas combustion for primary building heat and domestic water heating. Natural environments: Outdoor areas easily accessible for patients, visitors, and staff.

Outdoor areas easily accessible for patients, visitors, and staff. Coastal landscaping: Natural landscape and trails adjacent to San Joaquin Marsh Reserve.

Natural landscape and trails adjacent to San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Ramping system: Provides universal accessibility to the marsh and naturescape walk