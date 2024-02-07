UL Solutions has launched its new UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for New Construction. The new verification service makes it possible for building industry professionals to differentiate their new construction projects and support the health and wellness of future occupants. It is available for various new construction, redevelopment, or tenant improvement projects, including commercial, industrial, and multi-family residential buildings.

“People are becoming more aware of how indoor air, water and other factors can affect their health, from potential tenants considering an apartment lease to global companies searching for office space,” said Joel Ritschel, director of Enterprise Sustainability in the Healthy Buildings group at UL Solutions. “Demonstrating a commitment to better indoor environmental quality can add value for new and redeveloped buildings, helping to differentiate a project among future occupants and meet rising expectations for better health and wellness in the built environment.”

As part of the process toward verification, UL Solutions encourages building professionals to make key choices to optimize indoor environmental health and wellness from the early stages of a project. This helps to avoid more costly and time-consuming changes after completing construction or improvements.

Through the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for New Construction program, participants can achieve one of four verification options:

UL Verified Healthy Building for New Construction Core and Shell UL Verified Healthy Building for New Construction Indoor Air UL Verified Healthy Building for New Construction Indoor Air and Water UL Verified Healthy Building for New Construction Residential

UL Verification Marks are globally recognized, and the verification process incorporates on-site measurements and visual inspections with a science-driven, expert-led approach to indoor environmental quality (IEQ). UL Solutions collaborates proactively with customers’ project teams to help them accomplish their goals and achieve the optimal verification option for their built environment.

The UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for New Construction was designed to work in tandem with third-party certification programs for sustainable buildings, including the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology (BREEAM), ENERGY STAR®, Fitwel, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), the WELL Building Standard and more.

Learn more about the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for New Construction here.