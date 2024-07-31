ULI Names 10 2024 Americas Awards For Excellence Winners

Since 1979, the Urban Land Institute has honored land use developments that positively impact communities and enrich the built environment.

Winners of this year’s Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Americas Awards for Excellence include 10 developments from across North America. The awards program was started in 1979 to recognize superior development efforts in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. Winning projects represent the highest standards of achievement in the land use profession and encompass a wide range of land uses, sizes, investments, and geographic locations.

This year, 52 projects and programs from across the United States and Canada were submitted for the competition. From this field, the 13-member jury composed of development, finance, planning, urban design, architecture, and landscape architecture experts selected 18 finalists. Submissions are evaluated based on overall excellence, including achievements in marketplace acceptance, design, planning, technology, amenities, economic impact, management, community engagement, innovation, and sustainability, among others.

“This year’s winners set a high standard of excellence and innovation in social, environmental, and design values for our industry,” said jury chair Doug Voigt, Partner, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. “The ULI Americas Award for Excellence program plays a crucial role in advancing ULI’s mission and demonstrating how distinguished developments can positively impact whole communities and enrich the built environment worldwide. The jury was impressed by the high caliber of entries, notably the diversity of projects tackling the affordable housing crisis, and it was a privilege to work alongside my fellow jurors.”

This year’s winners include:

In addition to an open category, categories for this year’s awards included Equitable Development, Low-Carbon Development, Program, Resilient Development, Small-Scale Development, and Urban Open Space. The following projects received recognition in these categories:

Equitable Development – Avivo Village

Equitable Development – Cleveland Foundation Headquarters

Low-Carbon Development – East Campus Modernization Project

Program – Austin Housing Conservancy

Urban Open Space – Mill Creek Valley, Pillars of the Valley

Urban Open Space – Omaha RiverFront Revitalization

ULI Americas Awards for Excellence winners go on to become finalists for the 2024 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, competing against projects from the Europe and Asia Pacific regions.