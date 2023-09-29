Uline Brings Landscape Beauty Beyond The Warehouse

Uline views landscape as an extension of company culture: Its 13 campuses are designed for the enjoyment of employees and visitors.

From the August 2023 Issue of Turf Magazine

As North America’s leading distributor of shipping, industrial, and packaging materials, Uline is known for its iconic crisp red polo shirt uniform, customer service, and its promise of same day shipping on thousands of items. In business for over 40 years, Uline supports this work by owning and maintaining hundreds of acres of land that comprise an intricate network of corporate campuses across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Each location includes a combination of office buildings and giant warehouses. And while warehouses and picturesque landscaping don’t often go hand in hand, Uline is an exception.

Uline views its grounds as an extension of company culture — with 13 meticulously maintained branches that feature expertly designed landscapes for the enjoyment of employees and visitors.

“Our landscaping is a very important part of our Uline culture. It is the first thing you see as you approach our buildings and the last thing you see as you leave,” says Brian Leutz, Georgia branch manager. “It sets the tone for the excellence that we put into everything we do and is a reflection of who we are.”

Indeed, the Braselton, Georgia branch is one of the most beautiful.

Beauty In Braselton

Nestled 50 miles northeast of Atlanta, Uline’s Braselton Campus spans more than 108 acres, including a 1 million-square-foot+ warehouse facility and 87 landscaped acres of turf and prairie. Within these grounds are more than 700 trees, 16 planters, and seven flower beds overflowing with locally-sourced native plants.

Designed by Vance Barnes, Professional Landscape Architect, LEED Accredited Professional (BD+C), the Braselton landscape took nearly five years to complete. Uline CEO Liz Uihlein worked closely with the design team and together, the team turned its vision into a reality.

Drawing on inspiration from local golf courses and botanical gardens, the Braselton campus prioritized green spaces to create a haven for employees, customers, and wildlife, as opposed to the paved hardscape common in front of warehouses. However, the landscape installation came with challenges. Uline’s facilities team was tasked to bring new life to a once barren area, including working with varied topography…