United Rentals Introduces Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic UTVs

United Rentals paved a new path with the addition of all-electric Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic utility vehicles. United Rentals, Inc. expanded its partnership with Polaris Commercial to include more all-electric utility vehicles that will help make job sites cleaner, more environmentally friendly, and quieter—helping customers meet sustainability initiatives and reduce maintenance requirements.

With class-leading horsepower and torque, RANGER XP Kinetic offers more power than ever to pull more, haul more, and get more done. The electric powertrain’s instantaneous torque delivers precise control when pulling or towing heavy loads. In addition, an advanced drivetrain features fewer moving parts for lower maintenance costs and more uptime for increased productivity. Plus, the quiet electric powertrain means easier communication with co-workers, the ability to work in the early morning without waking neighbors, and quieter operation around job sites.

The all-new RANGER XP Kinetic offers uncompromised capability to help customers get more done and features the most horsepower and torque ever found in a utility side-by-side. A class-leading 110 HP and 140lb-ft of instant torque deliver maximum capability for confidently hauling and towing heavy loads, even over the toughest terrain. Together, the unmatched power and torque deliver the power operators need, when they need it, for the ability to effortlessly tow 2,500lbs and haul an industry-best 1,250lbs. RANGER XP Kinetic also features a class-leading 14” of ground clearance to confidently rise over obstacles, and it is equipped with 29”, 8-ply Pro Armor X-Terrain tires for added traction and durability to crawl over job site debris and ruts. And with 10 inches of suspension travel, XP Kinetic smooths out the bumps so customers can ride comfortably in challenging terrain.

RANGER XP Kinetic also delivers unrivaled durability so riders can maximize their uptime and improve productivity. An electric powertrain features fewer moving parts than gas-powered models, meaning less maintenance and more time to focus on getting the job done. RANGER XP Kinetic has been torture-tested in extreme conditions and treacherous terrain and is backed by a 1-year factory warranty, 3-year electric powertrain coverage, and 5-year battery coverage. What’s more, the electric powertrain does not require oil changes, filter replacements, spark plugs, or clutch maintenance. Scheduled maintenance costs are expected to be 70% less than average maintenance costs for similar gas-powered vehicles. RANGER XP Kinetic also features a full-coverage front bumper and full-body skid plate for added vehicle protection while riding on tough terrain.

Click here for more product news in Facility Supplies.