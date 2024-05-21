University Of East London Cuts Carbon Emissions

In news from the United Kingdom, the University of East London (UEL) has reduced its carbon emissions by 10 percent in the first phase of its new net zero strategy. With its baseline set in 2020/21, when compared to 2022/23 results the university is on track to achieve its 2030 net-zero target.

UEL partnered with Siemens to develop the strategy, which included a roadmap to reduce carbon emissions across the university’s campuses in the London Docklands and Stratford. These two campuses are home to 25,000 students.

Installation of LED lighting in all buildings and upgrades to all building management system controllers was UEL’s first step towards energy efficiency and emission reduction on campus.