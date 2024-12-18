By Dina Villa

From the December 2024 Issue

T he corporate real estate (CRE) landscape is rapidly evolving, and financial services firms find themselves at a critical crossroads. Realistic challenges like economic uncertainty, shifting post-pandemic workplace dynamics, unforeseen ecological disasters, and rising regulatory and sustainability demands are reshaping how companies manage their real estate portfolios and deciding whether CRE functions should remain in-house or outsourced.

In an industry known for managing risk and maximizing efficiency, outsourcing is becoming an essential strategy for financial services firms to remain agile and competitive while reducing overhead. While outsourcing is not a new phenomenon, there has been a recent shift in the approach from tactical out-tasking of some services to multiple suppliers and towards a strategic alliance with an outsourcing partner, globally integrated and collaborative with senior in-house management.

According to the latest JLL research1, three-quarters of corporate real estate decision makers expect to rely more on external partners—but it’s not without challenges. Consider the pros and cons of outsourcing corporate real estate functions and learn how dynamic partnerships and data-driven strategies can help financial services companies thrive in a post-pandemic world.

Dynamic partnerships can help financial services companies thrive in a post-pandemic world. (Photo: Adobe Stock/ NAnsan)

Making The Decision To Outsource

As financial services executives face increasing pressure to optimize their operations, the decision to outsource corporate real estate functions is often motivated by six drivers—cost, expertise, risk, flexibility, time, and transformation—all playing a critical role in shaping a dynamic business environment.

Partnering with external companies, outsourced corporate real estate functions fall under three broad categories: people (workforce), place (facilities), and portfolio (transactions). Depending on the size of the business and its demands, outsourcing requires a tailored approach to meet—and often exceed—goals. The following are areas where outsourcing makes the biggest impact:

Cost savings: In a margin-sensitive environment, cost reduction is among the top drivers of most outsourcing decisions. Outsourcing enables companies to leverage economies of scale, especially in facilities management and procurement. An external provider can often negotiate better terms and spread costs across multiple clients. By right-sizing staffing and service levels, firms can see cost reductions without compromising on service quality. Outsourced facilities management offered 15-20% cost savings over five years, according to JLL research. Energy monitoring platforms and apps can reduce energy costs by 20%, and using technology to create the ideal office layout, density and amenity balance can cut costs by 40%. Expertise: As financial services firms prioritize areas like sustainability, employee experience, and advanced workplace technology, outsourcing partners can offer deep, specialized knowledge. External experts provide access to cutting-edge technology and best practices that in-house teams may struggle to develop independently. From smart building technology to sustainability initiatives, tapping into this expertise allows firms to stay ahead of the curve—a particularly attractive option for smaller, regional-sized banks and financial institutions that don’t have those capabilities. Risk management: Financial services firms are well-versed in managing risk, but outsourcing allows them to transfer operational risks—such as compliance, vendor management, and health and safety—to their CRE partners. The shared-risk model ensures that service providers have a vested interest in meeting performance targets, while facilities executives maintain focus on higher-level strategic goals. Flexibility: In the era of hybrid work, flexibility has become a top priority. Outsourcing allows financial services firms to adjust CRE services based on fluctuating office usage, workforce changes, and business needs. External providers can scale services up or down as needed, offering the adaptability that today’s dynamic workplaces require. Time efficiency: Outsourcing helps firms accelerate project timelines by providing access to broader supplier networks, advanced technology, and experienced personnel. Whether it’s rapidly deploying new workplace technologies or consolidating office locations after a merger, external partners can help facilities executives deliver faster, more efficient outcomes. Strategic transformation: For firms looking to realign their real estate strategies to match broader business goals, external providers bring a wealth of experience in driving strategic transformations, from sustainability initiatives to tech-enabled workplaces. By partnering with CRE experts, financial services firms can shift from reactive real estate management to proactive, data-driven decision-making.

Forming Strategic Partnerships To Meet New Needs

Dynamic strategic partnerships with external CRE providers help financial services firms adapt to a dynamic new reality. Instead of relying on transactional, task-based outsourcing, forward-thinking firms are forming long-term partnerships that focus on outcomes—whether that’s improving employee satisfaction, reducing carbon footprints, or increasing space efficiency. These partnerships enable CRE teams to move from managing day-to-day operations to focusing on long-term strategic goals.

For example, after acquiring fellow regional bank Sterling Bancorp, Webster Bank2 needed to prepare to double in size. Becoming one of the largest commercial banks in the northeast meant optimizing a larger, more complex real estate portfolio, requiring an agile approach where outsourcing played a major role. By entrusting its transformation to outsourced experts, the bank was able to consolidate office space, implement flexible work environments, and reduce its corporate footprint—all while maintaining a high level of uninterrupted service across its 200-branch network.

This agile approach allowed the firm to meet its post-merger goals and drive operational efficiency, achieving $1M in total savings and nearly $300,000 in cost avoidance, plus the consolidation of IPS services, execution of 18 deals that provided nearly $800,000 in total savings over respective lease terms, and occupancy planning/portfolio optimization that aligned occupancy reports to larger strategic plans—exceeding their portfolio savings goals, reaching 160% of their target.

Challenges Of Outsourcing CRE Functions

While outsourcing offers significant advantages in cost savings, expertise, and flexibility, it’s not without its challenges. Decision makers need to remain realistic and aware of the potential hurdles when transitioning to an outsourced model, including:

Loss of control: One of the key concerns when outsourcing is the potential loss of control over real estate operations. For financial services firms, where regulatory compliance and brand integrity are paramount, this can be a significant drawback. Maintaining oversight and ensuring that the service provider aligns with the company’s strategic objectives requires strong governance and clearly defined KPIs. Change management: Transitioning to an outsourced model can also create internal disruption. Employees may be concerned about job security, while others may struggle to adapt to new processes and workflows. Successful change management is crucial to avoid disruption and maintain productivity during the transition. Clear communication, training, and defined roles and responsibilities are essential for smoothing this transition. Vendor dependency: While outsourcing offers access to specialized expertise, it also introduces dependency on the vendor’s performance. A misaligned or underperforming vendor can lead to operational inefficiencies. Facilities executives must thoroughly vet potential partners and create contracts that hold providers accountable to the company’s standards and long-term goals.

Choosing The Right Strategy

In the financial services sector, where agility, cost control, and compliance are critical, the decision to outsource corporate real estate functions presents both opportunities and challenges. Outsourcing offers financial services firms a way to stay flexible, reduce costs, and access specialized expertise in areas such as sustainability and technology. However, it also requires careful vendor management and strong governance to ensure that the outsourced functions align with strategic goals.

As financial services firms continue to navigate the complexities of hybrid work and regulatory demands, dynamic partnerships and data-driven workplace strategies will play a pivotal role in maintaining competitive advantage. Whether outsourcing or keeping CRE functions in-house, facilities executives must weigh the pros and cons to determine the best approach for their organization’s future.



Villa is a Managing Director with JLL’s Work Dynamics business. She oversees the Financial Services division that is focused on small and medium regional banks, investment, and capital management. Based in Rochester, New York, Villa has executive oversight of a global portfolio of accounts led by diverse teams.

