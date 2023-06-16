Untangle Your Business From Copper Wire Phone Lines

Register for this free webinar today to learn about the sunset of copper wire phone lines, and what it means for your business.

Copper Wire Phone Lines Ooma Webinar

Untangle Your Business From Copper Wire Phone Lines

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Time: 1:00 pm EST

 

Most businesses have copper wire phone lines that are confusing, unreliable and hard to maintain. While many phone lines have already moved to a digital format, vital lines such as emergency phones, fire alarms, alarm panels and building entry systems may have been overlooked.

REGISTER NOW

 

These lines were previously tightly regulated by the FCC but their oversight has been lifted and they no longer see any reason to require carriers to continue maintaining POTS service. This has left businesses with increasing phone costs and an aging phone infrastructure that needs to be replaced.

Register for this free webinar today to learn:

  • What the copper sunset is and what it means for your business
  • Which devices are most at risk of being decommissioned
  • How to prepare and what you can do about it
  • How a POTS replacement solution can reduce costs and keep emergency devices running

This free webinar is ideal for both large and small businesses that need to find a solution for their emergency analog devices.

Can’t make the live webinar?
Register and you’ll receive a link to the archived recording once the live session is over.

A Certificate of Attendance will be provided for continuing education credits.

Copper Wire Phone Lines Ooma Webinar

Click here for more facility management-related news from Ooma.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here