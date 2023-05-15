THE MART Unveils Vision For Modern Workplace

This summer, Chicago architectural icon THE MART will unveil a new suite of tenant amenities, plus food and beverage retailers, to promote an integrated approach to work, life, and wellness. The renovation also includes revitalizations to the South Lobby and River Park, one of the few green spaces available to the public on the Chicago riverfront.

At 4.2 million gross square feet and owned and operated by Vornado Realty Trust, THE MART is the largest privately held commercial building in the U.S.

The latest developments, designed by Gensler, will provide the future of office space to some of the country’s most creative and forward-thinking companies, including Motorola Mobility, 1871, PayPal, and MATTER, as well as Fortune 500 companies Conagra Brands, Allstate, Medline Industries, Beam Suntory, Avant, and Grainger. It is also an important center for design in North America with more than 250 design showrooms offering resources for both residential and commercial markets.

The highly visible transformation will honor and challenge the building’s heritage and its existing Art Deco architecture to create an open and accessible meeting place, opening its doors as a marketplace of experiences, creativity, and ideas.

“Vornado acquired THE MART in 1998 and, 25 years later, we are proud to continue to build upon our successes and unveil this next phase of the building’s impressive history,” said Paul Heinen, Chief Operating Officer, THE MART. “Our new workplace strategy will complement THE MART’s existing offerings—expansive offices for industry leading tenants, sought-after brands in our design showrooms, and cutting-edge digital exhibitions at ART on THE MART—creating one of the most dynamic mixed-use developments in the city on the grandest scale.”

The upcoming transformation follows an earlier phase of improvements to THE MART in 2016 that saw the introduction of the Grand Stair and Marshall’s Landing, one of Chicago’s top dining destinations, and a new Food Hall with robust and varied offerings, as well as a new reception and information desk.

Spaces and new amenities opening in Summer 2023 include: