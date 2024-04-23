USAI Lighting Introduces LittleTwos Lighting Solution

LittleTwos Lighting Solution, released by LED lighting manufacturer USAI Lighting, joins the sister lines of the LittleOnes and the LittleOnes Micro Doubles. The expansive collection of 2” aperture Pinholes and 2” diameter Cylinders offers high-performance design in a small but mighty package. The line delivers up to 2000 lumens with advanced glare control.

The lighting solution is available in a wide range of options, including trim styles and configurations, beam spreads, and housings, and are compatible with most architectural control systems. The recessed pinholes allow for easy installation and service in nearly all site conditions, with a complete family of housings for new construction and install-from-below options. The entire product offering meets WELL Building Standards.

The LittleTwos tiny 2” fixtures were designed to offer flexibility and functionality while delivering a consistently powerful yet quiet lighting experience. The recessed Pinhole and tiny Cylinders aim to provide a variety of solutions for a variety of spaces. The countless configurations are functional for any project in an environment where a barely-there yet powerful lighting solution is desired.

To complement USAI Lighting’s platform offering of 1”, 3”, 4”, 5”, and 6” products, the LittleTwos Lighting Solution’ 2” Pinholes and Cylinders continue the line’s reputation of high-performance, solution-based lighting products. The complete full-family collection offers designers and architects an expansive range of lighting tools for commercial and residential spaces regardless of ceiling heights or special project conditions and requirements.