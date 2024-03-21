USAI Lighting Introduces LittleTwos Lighting Solution

USAI Lighting unveiled its LittleTwos line of high-performance lighting solutions. Joining the sister lines of the LittleOnes and the LittleOnes Micro Doubles, this expansive collection of 2” aperture Pinholes and 2” diameter Cylinders offers high-performance design in a small but mighty package.

The line delivers up to 2000 lumens with advanced glare control, are available in a wide range of options, including trim styles and configurations, beam spreads, and housings, and are compatible with most architectural control systems. The recessed Pinholes allow for easy installation and service in nearly all site conditions, with a complete family of housings for new construction and install-from-below options. The entire product offering meets WELL Building Standards.

The tiny 2” fixtures are designed to offer flexibility and functionality while delivering a consistently powerful yet quiet lighting experience. The recessed Pinhole and tiny Cylinders provide solutions and flexibility for every space. The countless configurations are functional for any project in any environment where a barely-there yet powerful lighting solution is desired. Designers now have a consistent room side appearance with USAI Lighting’s beveled trim while achieving proper lumen output and architectural scale in the space, allowing the fixtures to be installed in 8-60’ ceilings.

To complement USAI Lighting’s expanded platform offering of 1”, 3”, 4”, 5”, and 6” products, the new LittleTwos 2” Pinholes and Cylinders continue the company’s mission to engineer high-performance, solution-based lighting products. The complete full-family collection offers designers and architects an expansive range of lighting tools for commercial and residential spaces regardless of ceiling heights or special project conditions and requirements.