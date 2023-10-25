Reflecting its commitment to healthy, productive, sustainable, and responsible work environments, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) headquarters in Washington, DC has been awarded triple Platinum certification in LEED, TRUE, and WELL. The headquarters also houses Green Business Certification, Inc. (GBCI).

With a clear emphasis on decarbonization, indoor environmental quality, and resource efficiency, the headquarters facility reflects the changing office landscape, according to Peter Templeton, president & CEO, USGBC and GBCI.

“Our triple platinum certified space models the mission and values of USGBC and GBCI,” said Templeton.

Waste Reduction: Prioritizing Reuse

The USGBC headquarters, located within a LEED Gold-certified existing building, prioritized reuse from furniture to equipment to supplies, contributing to a 44% reduction in embodied carbon emissions—below the Carbon Leadership Forum baseline for an interior buildout. Workspaces were reconfigured and the project reused all kitchen materials, mailing supplies, flooring from the lobby, window shades, and much more.