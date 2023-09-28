USGBC Launches Draft LEED v5 For Operations And Maintenance

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has introduced a draft of its LEED v5 for Operations and Maintenance (O+M) rating system for existing buildings. LEED v5 is the newest version of LEED. It marks a transformative milestone in the built environment’s alignment with a low-carbon future and addresses critical imperatives such as equity, health, ecosystems and resilience.

More than 100,000 projects are LEED certified globally. LEED v5 kicked off for existing buildings, while LEED v5 for Building Design and Construction (BD+C) will roll out in 2024.

The LEED v5 O+M draft is designed to deliver an understandable, actionable, and transformational rating system with a clear roadmap for progressive actions that facilitate LEED certification.

At the Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, in conjunction with the release of the LEED v5 O+M draft, White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi announced a plan to create a new national definition of zero-emissions building. LEED v5 will align with this definition, including requirements for LEED Zero Carbon, and Platinum level projects that specify low to no operational GHG emissions to help the industry coalesce impactful strategies.

The move aims to empower and engage the market towards zero-emission buildings and will be referenced in federal programs and state and local policies. USGBC and other green building organizations will align around this national definition.

LEED v5 will also work to adopt minimum requirements on embodied carbon (see sidebar), moving closer toward net zero buildings. USGBC is leading the conversation on embodied carbon with the Embodied Carbon Harmonization and Optimization (ECHO) Project, a coalition of industry groups working to standardize reporting of embodied carbon emissions.

“Achieving the goals outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement and fulfilling the corresponding pledges made by organizations and governments demands bold, large-scale initiatives,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. “The launch of LEED v5 underscores our unwavering commitment to our mission of fostering sustainable building practices that embrace principles of equity, health, biodiversity, and resilience.